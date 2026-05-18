Detroit Pistons Realistic Trade Package Pitched For Kawhi Leonard

The Detroit Pistons realized they need more help to win an NBA Championship than the current roster has, and Kawhi Leonard could be the missing piece. Despite having the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons struggled in both series before getting eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Two home losses exposed the various weaknesses, including the lack of another star with Cade Cunningham.

Leonard might be the most realistic trade target this summer, and Fadeaway World pitched the following trade package:

“Detroit Pistons Receive: Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II, 2029 first-round pick This is not a long-window trade. It is a title-window trade. Leonard has one year left before unrestricted free agency in 2027, and the Pistons would need to be comfortable with the medical risk. But the basketball case is strong. The Pistons already have depth, size, defense, and a franchise guard. What they need is another elite half-court scorer.”

The trade sees Detroit parting ways with Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson, and Ron Holland to appease the Los Angeles Clippers. Depth would be sacrificed, but Leonard certainly is better than all these names. Only one first round draft pick is the best thing for the Pistons since they won’t sacrifice their entire future.

Would Kawhi Leonard Make Pistons True Contenders?

Detroit failed to show up offensively in the postseason and had a 7-7 record against both opponents. The eighth seed Orlando Magic almost upset the Pistons and looked like they had the superior talent to expose a real problem.

Leonard would certainly add another proven superstar to the roster if he can stay healthy. The trio of Leonard, Cunningham, and Jalen Duren gives them three All-Stars. Duren would have less pressure after struggling badly offensively in the postseason this year.

The risk of losing three rotation players would see the Pistons having to add some replacements via the free agent market. Otherwise, Ausar Thompson will have to improve offensively to match his superb defense. Role players Daniss Jenkins, Caris LeVert, and Marcus Sasser will be called upon to contribute more if Detroit has a realistic chance at winning it all with Kawhi.

Clippers Get Chance To Retool With This Trade

The Clippers still have multiple seasons coming up with their draft pick potentially going to other teams via pick swaps from previous trades. Despite getting younger via trades this season, the complete rebuilding process can’t come yet since a high draft pick just embarrasses them.

This trade package gives them Harris and Robinson as two reliable players for the rotation to join Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin. Holland provides an interesting young prospect with upside that may be able to blossom better in a situation with more playing time.

Leonard has been the face of the Clippers since he joined them, but this past trade deadline showed the franchise no longer believes in this roster contending. Trading Kawhi is the only real way to improve the depth and get a couple of young assets. Detroit sending one draft pick would also help their slow process of building back draft equity.