Detroit’s Tobias Harris Positive Injury Update

Ahead of the Detroit Pistons matchup against the New York Knicks, the team has a positive update on forward Tobias Harris.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Grasso, Tobias Harris has been upgraded to probable after missing the last three games. Harris, who has been out with heel soreness, could return to tonight’s game as the Pistons look to improve to the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Since going out with his heel issue, the Pistons have only won one of their past three games, including dropping two straight heading into tonight’s game. The Pistons, who are two games out of the fifth seed with three games left, will benefit heavily from Harris’ potential return, with his leadership, defense, and veteran presence as the team makes a final push.

Tobias Harris, who signed with the Pistons in the 2024 off-season, has become a major factor in the team’s resurgence. In his second stint with the team, Harris is averaging 13.8 points, six rebounds, and is shooting 33.5% from the three point line, and has proved to be a great locker room leader and mentor to the young Pistons.

With three games left in the regular season, the Pistons have a hard road to the fifth seed. Tonight, they face the New York Knicks in their final two game homestand, following their final home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, before travelling to Milwaukee for their season finale. With the playoffs looming, the Pistons are welcoming back Harris for their run.

Tobias Harris has been upgraded to probable, and the Pistons will tip off tonight at 7:00 PM, hopefully with him back in the lineup.