Pistons vs. Bucks Season Finale Now A National Game

The season finale between the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks has been flexed into a nationally televised game, according to the NBA.

The division rivals will now face each other on April 13th at 1 PM on ESPN as the opener and lead into the Golden State Warriors vs. the Los Angeles Clippers. The flex occured as a result of a heated battle for the fifth seeded Bucks and sixth seeded Pistons, both of whom are two games apart in the Eastern Conference standings.

The 43-36 Pistons are in a close race with the 45-34 Bucks, and their path to the fifth seed both go through each other. Aside from a single game, their remaining two games are against each other, with Detroit hosting the second to last game on Friday against the Bucks, before closing the season in Milwaukee, now on a national stage.

The Pistons look to make a name for themselves against the former champions, regardless of the record they enter the game with. All-Star Cade Cunningham and the resurgent Pistons have been on of the best defensive teams in the NBA since January 1st and are second in the league in fast-break points. The Pistons enter Milwaukee with a rugged but fast team that refuses to be intimidated.

For the Bucks, this is a matter or experience and skill. Milwaukee, lead by former two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, owns a 2-0 record over the Pistons this season. Regardless of team struggles, Giannis has taken over games this season, averaging 30.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, and can still impact the game on both ends of the floor.

