Full List of Detroit Pistons’ 2026 Unrestricted Free Agents, Including Tobias Harris

An extremely promising season ultimately ended in disappointment for the Detroit Pistons as they were eliminated in seven games by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals after finishing with the best record in the conference during the season.

Now, the focus for Detroit will turn to improving the roster over the offseason.

Full List of Detroit Pistons 2026 Unrestricted, Restricted Free Agents

The Pistons could look to bring in some outside free agents over the summer, but they’ll also have to decide what they want to do with their own free agents.

In all, the Pistons have three players headed for unrestricted free agency, two guys headed for restricted free agency and two more guys with club options for next season. Here’s the full list:

Tobias Harris Expected to Have Multiple Suitors in Free Agency

It will be interesting to see what happens with Harris, specifically. He was Detroit’s second-leading scorer throughout the postseason, but he scored just 11 points combined in Games 6 and 7 against Cleveland. Despite this, Harris, 33, is expected to have several suitors in free agency, according to Hunter Patterson of The Athletic.

“Veteran Tobias Harris was Detroit’s second scoring option. The 33-year-old, whom Bickerstaff has routinely referred to as his ‘safety blanket,’ averaged 18.1 points per game, good for the second most in his playoff career. But Harris scored a combined 11 points on 2-of-13 shooting in the final two games of the second round. Harris will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason,” Patterson wrote.

“As valuable as Harris was to start the postseason, he couldn’t sustain his level of offensive production as the playoffs pushed on. Harris will likely have multiple suitors around the league, in addition to the Pistons, this summer.”

Harris has been an important piece for the Pistons over the past couple of seasons, but his future in Detroit will likely come down to money. The Pistons would probably want him back at a reasonable rate, but if other teams are willing to pay more, perhaps his career will continue elsewhere.