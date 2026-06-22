Trio of Pistons Linked to Potential Tyler Herro Trade with Heat

The Detroit Pistons solidified themselves as a playoff-caliber team this year, but they didn’t advance as far as they were hoping to in the playoffs, as they were eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Now, the front office is going to be tasked with finding a way to give Cade Cunningham more support moving forward.

Over the weekend, the Pistons emerged as a potential third team in a Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. However, it appears the team is more interested in Heat guard Tyler Herro than any other player in those trade talks, and it’s led to three of their own players being linked to a potential move to Miami in exchange for its star guard.

Isaiah Stewart, Duncan Robinson, and Ron Holland All Linked to Heat Trade

Detroit knows it has a bona fide superstar in Cunningham who it can build around moving forward. A central figure in the Pistons’ success, Cunningham earned a fifth-place finish in the MVP race after he averaged 23.9 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Add in guys like Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren, and that’s a solid young core.

More help is needed, though, particularly when it comes to taking the scoring burden off of Cunningham’s shoulders. Enter Herro, who could be on the move this offseason, regardless of whether or not the Heat acquire Antetokounmpo. Herro has proven himself to be a skilled three-level scorer, and while he isn’t the playmaker Cunningham is, that actually makes him a perfect fit to work alongside him in the backcourt.

It initially seemed like Detroit’s hopes of landing Herro may be tied to whether or not Miami lands Antetokounmpo, but that may not be the case. Even if it isn’t tied to a blockbuster for Antetokounmpo, the Pistons want Herro, and that could lead to guys like Isaiah Stewart, Duncan Robinson, and Ron Holland being sent to the Heat in exchange for him.

“The Detroit Free Press has confirmed with multiple people within the league not permitted to speak publicly that the Pistons have been involved in discussions regarding Herro,” Omari Sankofa II reported. “And though it remains to be seen if the deal will get across the finish line, three of their key role players – Isaiah Stewart, Duncan Robinson and Ron Holland – are candidates to be moved in such a trade.”

Should the Pistons Trade for Tyler Herro?

Right now, Miami’s main focus revolves around acquiring Antetokounmpo, but if it comes up short, it is going to have to revisit Herro’s status. He likely won’t be thrilled to see his name popping up in so many trade rumors, which could force the Heat to trade him even if they ultimately miss out on Antetokounmpo.

Herro only played 33 games due to injury last season, but he was solid as ever for Miami when he was on the floor (20.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.1 APG, 48 FG%). Putting him alongside Cunningham would open things up on offense for the All-NBA point guard, which is precisely what this team needs. It may be an expensive move, but Herro would be a phenomenal fit alongside Cunningham if the Heat do end up looking to deal him.