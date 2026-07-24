Jalen Duren Sends $287 Million Message to Pistons Amid Free Agency Standoff

The Detroit Pistons set lofty goals for themselves entering the 2026 offseason, but to this point, the front office has failed to drastically alter the team’s roster. That’s because most of their time and energy has been spent trying to find a way to get Jalen Duren to put pen to paper on a new contract.

A restricted free agent, Duren enjoyed a breakout year during the regular season, only to proceed to struggle mightily in the playoffs. That has put the Pistons in a tough spot when it comes to giving him a new contract, and according to a new report, it sounds like money is the main hold-up when it comes to the team’s quest to re-sign Duren.

Jalen Duren’s Contract Desires Revealed Amid Pistons Standstill

The Pistons earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last year, and Duren played a major role in the team’s success. In 70 games, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 65% from the field. That production earned him his first All-Star selection and a spot on the All-NBA Third Team.

Everything came crashing down for Duren in the playoffs, as he looked like a virtually unrecognizable player. In 14 games, Duren’s numbers tanked (10.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.1 APG, 51.4 FG%), and he was a big reason why the Pistons were unable to make a deeper run. With restricted free agency looming, that put him in a tough spot.

For weeks, Detroit has been unable to find any sort of common ground with Duren, and it appears we may know the reason why that’s the case. According to a new report, Duren wants a five-year, $287 million max contract from the Pistons, and the front office’s inability to give him that sort of money is why he still does not have a new contract.

“Duren wants the max. Five years, $287 million,” Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports bluntly reported. “He is 22 years old, was a critical piece of a Pistons team that shocked the world en route to 60 wins and finished third team All-NBA.”

What Should the Pistons Do with Jalen Duren?

On one hand, Duren enjoyed a breakout season for the Pistons, and he is only set to enter his age-23 season. He’s already a star player, and he may only be scratching the surface of his potential. And yet, his performance in the playoffs is cause for real concern. If Duren can’t deliver the goods in the postseason, he won’t be worth the sort of money he is asking for.

Given what he just did in the playoffs, it certainly is not unreasonable for Detroit to balk at the prospect of paying Duren the sort of money he is looking for. If he is unwilling to drop his price, the team may have to explore potential sign-and-trade opportunities. Until then, the team will continue to try to find a way to get something done, but Duren may force the Pistons’ hand with his lofty contract expectations.