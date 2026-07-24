Pistons’ Jalen Duren Standoff Gets Revealing Explanation From Insider

Jalen Duren’s next contract is not being negotiated in isolation.

The Detroit Pistons must determine how much their All-NBA center is worth while accounting for the expensive decisions waiting behind him. That broader financial picture, according to NBA insider Vincent Goodwill, explains why Detroit has refused to approach Duren’s asking price.

Goodwill said Thursday on ESPN’s NBA Today that Duren wants a deal closer to the five-year, $287 million maximum he became eligible to receive after making the All-NBA Third Team. The Pistons are seeking what Goodwill described as a “more palatable” agreement.

Their reluctance is not necessarily an indication that they have soured on the 22-year-old center. Detroit also hopes to sign Ausar Thompson to a rookie extension before the season, creating a potentially costly three-player core alongside Cade Cunningham.

“That’s where the second apron in this restrictive financial reality of the NBA comes up,” Goodwill said. “Because once you have Cade Cunningham’s max to that, you don’t have much flexibility.”

Ausar Thompson Complicates Pistons’ Duren Decision

Cunningham already occupies one maximum-salary slot. Paying Duren nearly $57.4 million annually would add another before the Pistons determine Thompson’s price.

Thompson is eligible to sign an extension this offseason after completing his third NBA season. His defense, athleticism and versatility have made him an essential part of Detroit’s identity, even as his offensive development remains unfinished.

The Pistons therefore must negotiate Duren’s contract with Thompson’s eventual salary—and the rest of the roster—in mind.

The NBA set the second apron at $221.686 million for the 2026-27 season. Crossing that threshold does more than produce a larger luxury-tax bill. It restricts teams from combining salaries in trades, taking back more money than they send out and accessing certain mechanisms used to improve a roster.

Those penalties could leave Detroit with an expensive core but few avenues to address weaknesses around it.

Duren earned his leverage during an All-Star regular season, averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while helping the Pistons secure the Eastern Conference’s best record. His production fell to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds during Detroit’s 14-game playoff run, strengthening the team’s argument against paying the full maximum.

The Pistons still view Duren as Cunningham’s long-term frontcourt partner. Their hard stance reflects the cost of keeping that partnership together without sacrificing the flexibility needed to build around it.

Duren’s Qualifying Offer Creates Uncomfortable Alternative

Duren could escalate the stalemate by accepting Detroit’s one-year, $9.62 million qualifying offer. That would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, when the Pistons no longer would possess matching rights.

Goodwill does not expect that outcome.

“Nobody ever takes the qualifying offer at that level,” he said.

Doing so would require Duren to surrender hundreds of millions in potential guaranteed money and assume the risk of injury or declining performance. It would also create uncertainty throughout the season for a Pistons team expecting to contend again in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit faces risk, too. Pushing negotiations too far could damage its relationship with a homegrown All-NBA player or leave the franchise vulnerable to losing him without compensation next summer.

Restricted free agency and a limited outside market have nevertheless given the Pistons room to remain patient. Interested teams have operated under the belief that Detroit would match any offer sheet, limiting Duren’s ability to create leverage elsewhere.

The Pistons want to retain Duren. They also want to extend Thompson and preserve the means to keep improving Cunningham’s supporting cast.

Goodwill’s explanation makes Detroit’s position clear: This negotiation is not only about what Duren has earned. It is about how much flexibility the Pistons can afford to surrender.