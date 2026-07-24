Pistons Reportedly Tried to Trade for 9-Time All-Star This Offseason

The Detroit Pistons have gone big-game hunting this offseason. While they earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last year, their shorter-than-expected playoff run proved that this team needs to provide Cade Cunningham with more help, particularly on the offensive end of the floor.

To this point, the Pistons have come up short in their quest for a star to pair alongside Cunningham, but there is still time to make a move. It hasn’t been for a lack of effort, though, as the front office has been working hard in a quest to find a way to upgrade the team’s roster. According to a new report, that briefly led them to pursue a trade with the Dallas Mavericks for nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving.

Pistons Tried to Trade for Kyrie Irving

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While Cunningham appeared to have Jalen Duren emerge as his partner-in-crime during the regular season, he was a shell of himself in the playoffs. That put much of the offensive burden on Cunningham’s shoulders, and while he carried them to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, he couldn’t get his team past the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving has emerged as an under-the-radar trade candidate after he missed the entire 2025-26 campaign recovering from a torn ACL. Prior to this injury, Irving was putting together another strong season for Dallas (24.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.6 APG, 47.3 FG%), as he earned the ninth All-Star selection of his career.

With LeBron James reportedly trying to team up with Irving as he continues to mull his free agency decision, more suitors have begun to pop out of the woodwork. The Pistons are among that group, as they tried to swing a deal for Irving earlier this offseason. Dallas, however, has told Detroit and every other team that has approached it for Irving that he will not be getting dealt this offseason.

“There’s been no trade talks over the last month regarding Kyrie Irving,” NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints revealed on “Clutch Scoops.” “Teams reached out near the start of free agency to inquire about his availability … and the teams that we know that reached out – the Detroit Pistons … the Minnesota Timberwolves … the message to them was Kyrie’s not available.”

Pistons Strike Out on Kyrie Irving Trade Pursuit

Detroit is in a very strange spot this offseason, as teams across the league continue to wait for clarity on James’ free agent status. Despite his desire to team up with former teammates of his such as Irving or Anthony Davis, it’s proven increasingly difficult for James to get what he wants, and as a result, the rest of the league is stuck waiting for him to make his decision.

Obviously, that doesn’t affect these failed trade talks, but with the Pistons at a standstill in their quest to re-sign Duren in free agency, things are taking longer to develop than expected. With that in mind, Detroit may have to wait until James signs with his new team in order to make its big move, because it’s clear that Irving is not going to be finding his way to the Pistons anytime soon.