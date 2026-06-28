Jalen Duren’s Free Agent Asking Price Revealed

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren is an impending restricted free agent this summer, and now we know what his asking price is.

Duren is coming off his first All-Star season in the NBA after averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for the Pistons, who came in first place in the Eastern Conference. His strong season also earned Duren a spot on the All-NBA Third Team.

However, he was criticized for his playoff performance, as Duren averaged just 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds as he was ineffective, which is part of why Detroit did not go as far as they wanted to go in the postseason.

Still, as one of the top restricted free agents on the market this offseason at a position of need for many teams, Duren is going to land a big contract, whether it’s from the Pistons or via an offer sheet from another team.

The only question is what number the contract is going to come in at.

Latest on Jalen Duren’s Free Agency

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Pistons and superstar Cade Cunningham want Duren to come back next year, but the team’s initial contract offer was not up to the standard of what Duren is looking for.

Scotto reports that Duren is seeking $40 million per season annually, though he expects the team to ultimately settle somewhere midway through $30 million to re-sign with the Pistons.

“The biggest piece of Detroit’s offseason puzzle, restricted free agent center Jalen Duren, was recently underwhelmed by Detroit’s initial offer and plans to explore possible sign-and-trade scenarios, according to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic. With that said, the Pistons have maintained a strong desire to keep their 22-year-old, All-NBA center. Fellow All-NBA selection, Cade Cunningham, also wants Duren back, according to league sources,” Scotto wrote.

“Within league circles, there’s a belief that Duren is seeking close to $40 million annually, or roughly 25 percent of the NBA’s salary cap. Ultimately, multiple NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype project Duren to remain with the Pistons and land somewhere around the mid-30s annually once the smoke clears from negotiations.million annually, or roughly 25 percent of the NBA’s salary cap. Ultimately, multiple NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype project Duren to remain with the Pistons and land somewhere around the mid-30s annually once the smoke clears from negotiations.”

Teams That Could Want Jalen Duren

Other than the Pistons, who want Duren back, there are going to be several other teams that will consider offer sheeting him if he makes it to June 30 without an extension with Detroit.

The Los Angeles Lakers are known to be seeking a high-level center, and Duren is the best one on the market this offseason. The Lakers also have cap room, so it’s certainly possible that they extend an offer sheet.

There are also some rumors that the Boston Celtics could acquire him as part of a sign-and-trade deal, with star Jaylen Brown going the other way.

We’ll see what happens, but with June 30 fast approaching, look for us to get news on Duren’s next home very soon.