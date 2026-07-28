Pistons Get Telling Jalen Duren Contract Update in Restricted Free Agency

The biggest conversation that remains for the Detroit Pistons this summer is on restricted free agent Jalen Duren.

Duren, 22, is seeking a maximum contract extension worth five years and $287 million, ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill reports. Duren is eligible for a deal like this because he was elected to the All-NBA Third Team last season.

However, Detroit is yet to offer the restricted free agent a deal this lucrative. These contract negotiations are looking to extend “well into August,” says ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“These talks between the Pistons and Jalen Duren, I’m told, will be going into August, well into August, potentially. Both sides appear dug in on where they’re at,” Charania said on NBA Today. “The Pistons have a threshold where they approach this contract with Jalen Duren. Duren and his reps obviously want more than that and are trying to see where these negotiations go.”