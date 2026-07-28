Pistons Get Telling Jalen Duren Contract Update in Restricted Free Agency

The biggest conversation that remains for the Detroit Pistons this summer is on restricted free agent Jalen Duren.

Duren, 22, is seeking a maximum contract extension worth five years and $287.1 million, ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill reports. Duren is eligible for a deal like this because he was elected to the All-NBA Third Team last season.

A deal like this would make him the highest-paid player on the Pistons. Even ahead of Cade Cunningham.

However, Detroit is yet to offer the restricted free agent a deal this lucrative. These contract negotiations are looking to extend “well into August,” says ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“These talks between the Pistons and Jalen Duren, I’m told, will be going into August, well into August, potentially. Both sides appear dug in on where they’re at,” Charania said on NBA Today. “The Pistons have a threshold where they approach this contract with Jalen Duren. Duren and his reps obviously want more than that and are trying to see where these negotiations go.”

Jalen Duren’s Postseason Performance Could Factor Into Contract Talks

Jalen Duren deserved every bit of his All-NBA Third Team honors in 2025-26. Through 70 games in the regular season, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 65 percent from the field and 74.7 percent from the free-throw line.

He also helped lead the Pistons to the No. 1 seed in the East with a 60-22 record.

This momentum completely shifted for Duren in the postseason.

Duren’s per-game statistics drastically declined. Outside of Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris carrying the large scoring workload for the Pistons, Detroit didn’t get much consistent help from anyone else.

Duren averaged just 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 67.4 percent from the free-throw line.

“It’s difficult to justify that valuation of Duren’s talent after his most recent playoff appearance, hence the Pistons’ reluctance to commit to that much money,” The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson wrote.

Despite getting home-court advantage throughout the postseason, the Pistons were eliminated in the East Semifinals by the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games.

Pistons Continue to Pursue Rookie Extension With Ausar Thompson

The Pistons have labeled Jalen Duren as their biggest offseason priority, The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson wrote. Despite this, Detroit is looking to extend All-Defensive First Team selection Ausar Thompson as well.

Thompson became eligible for a five-year, $162 million rookie-scale extension on July 6. The deadline for an agreement is on the last day of the offseason, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reports.

The 23-year-old guard is the Pistons’ defensive workhorse. In 2025-26, Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.0 steals per game on 52.5/25.0/57.1 shooting splits.

Thompson finished in third place for the Defensive Player of the Year award last season.

His offensive game is still a work in progress, but his three-point shooting has improved in every season since entering the league in 2023.