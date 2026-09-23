Jalen Duren’s $200 Million Pistons Decision Has NBA Execs Puzzled

Jalen Duren spent much of the summer trying to get the Detroit Pistons to raise their offer.

Now that Detroit has reportedly reached $200 million, people around the NBA are wondering why the 22-year-old center has not taken it.

NBA insider Jake Fischer said Monday on Bleacher Report’s “NBA Insider Notebook” that he spoke with 15 people around the league — rival agents, team executives and other personnel — and found a striking consensus regarding Duren’s ongoing contract standoff.

They do not understand the hesitation.

Detroit has increased its offer from five years and $180 million earlier in the summer to $190 million and, most recently, five years and $200 million, according to Fischer.

That number is significant because Fischer said it is essentially what Duren and his representation were seeking a year ago during rookie-scale extension discussions.

“I don’t understand, and the rest of the league doesn’t understand, why you wouldn’t take the five years, $200 [million] that you’ve been asking for Detroit for this whole entire time,” Fischer said.

Jalen Duren Considering Risky Qualifying Offer Route

Duren’s alternative would be a considerable gamble.

His camp is considering accepting Detroit’s roughly $9.6 million qualifying offer, which would allow him to play this season and reach unrestricted free agency next summer.

Sacramento has been interested throughout the process. Fischer reported that the Kings met with Duren’s camp at the opening of free agency and could potentially offer him a four-year, $190 million max deal next summer.

Milwaukee has also shown significant interest, according to The Athletic.

That possibility gives Duren leverage. On paper, taking the qualifying offer and then landing a massive contract next summer could produce more total money than accepting Detroit’s current proposal.

But it comes with risk.

Duren would be turning down $200 million in guaranteed long-term security, exposing himself to injury or a decline in market value over an entire season.

That is the part Fischer said league executives and agents have struggled to reconcile.

Pistons Have Made Strong Commitment to Duren

There is another element making the decision unusual.

Detroit is not asking Duren to accept less money to remain on a rebuilding team.

The Pistons finished last season with 60 wins and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Duren earned his first All-Star selection and third-team All-NBA honors after averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds.

Fischer contrasted Detroit’s trajectory with Sacramento, questioning the appeal of leaving a contender that has improved under president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon and coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

The Pistons have also made their position on a potential escape route clear.

As Fischer reported previously, Detroit has been adamant that it will not entertain a sign-and-trade involving Duren, leaving a long-term agreement or the qualifying offer as the most realistic paths forward.

There are clearly emotions involved after months of negotiations. Fischer said “feelings have been hurt” during the back-and-forth, particularly after Detroit quickly signed Ausar Thompson to a five-year, $155 million extension while negotiations with Duren dragged on.

But eventually, the choice comes back to the numbers.

Duren wanted Detroit to move toward $200 million.

The Pistons finally did.

And now, according to Fischer, much of the NBA is asking the same question:

What exactly is Duren waiting for?