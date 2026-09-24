New Jalen Duren Trade Idea Sees Detroit Pistons Add Two Elite 3-Point Shooters

As time goes on, speculation is rising that the Detroit Pistons could trade star big man Jalen Duren instead of signing him to a max contract extension in restricted free agency.

The Pistons and Duren have been going back and forth on contract negotiations over the entire offseason, and just days before the start of training camp, have yet to agree on a deal to bring the 22-year-old back.

With that, reports continue to signal that Detroit trading Duren to either the Sacramento Kings or Milwaukee Bucks has grown, and in the latest blockbuster Pistons trade idea, that’s exactly what happens, with the franchise getting a solid haul back in return for the young big man dead-set on making max money on a new deal.

Jalen Duren Trade Idea Sees Myles Turner Head To The Motor City

Writing for DetroitJockCity.com, Cem Yolbulan outlined a huge Duren trade idea that sends him to the Bucks for Myles Turner and Ryan Rollins.

Here is his Pistons trade proposal to finally end the dragging offseason saga:

Detroit Pistons receive: Myles Turner and Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Jalen Duren

This would obviously have to come in the form of a sign-and-trade, as Duren agreeing to a new contract with the Bucks would be the only way a deal like this would work.

He is eyeing a contract worth roughly $40 million a year, and by swapping the contracts of Turner and Rollins, the money matches up pretty closely.

“There are several different ways a trade between the two teams can be constructed. Myles Turner or Tyler Herro has to be included for salary purposes, and since the Pistons will need a starting center to replace Duren, the former makes more sense,” Yolbulan wrote on his new trade idea. “The Pistons would love to get their hands on Rollins in this trade. The 24-year-old guard would be an excellent backcourt partner for Cade Cunningham, but whether the Bucks would be willing to part ways with the underrated two-way player is unclear.”

Why The Detroit Pistons Make This Move For Shooting

While a Pistons trade idea for Domantas Sabonis of the Kings is also realistic, this package for Duren from the Bucks is also very intriguing.

But first, just speaking about the notion of Detroit trading Duren, it might be the right move at this point. The two sides clearly can’t agree on a deal, and the franchise doesn’t want to waste any more time on star Cade Cunningham.

Duren clearly wants to make as much money as possible, and if he hasn’t agreed on a contract extension yet, it’s hard to see the Pistons finally caving at this point in the offseason.

So with that, the idea of adding Turner and Rollins gives them a bit of a fresh start with two new players who could fit well next to Cunningham.

Turner is coming off a somewhat disappointing campaign, but remains one of the best shooting big men in the NBA. He has a career average of 36.5% shooting from deep on 3.5 attempts per game, and his ability to stretch the floor would be great alongside the franchise centerpiece at the point guard position.

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Rollins would also be a solid addition for the Pistons in this Duren trade idea, as he had the best season of his career last year, putting up 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 40.6% three-point shooting.

Detroit needs all the shooting they can get, and this trade proposal sending Duren to Milwaukee is likely the best haul they can get back if that’s the skill set they are looking to get back.

As time goes on, the reports on Duren’s future in Detroit look bleak. A trade might be the best option, as he still has value around the league. The Pistons want to keep contending in the Eastern Conference, and a deal to get back talent like this only becomes more realistic as training camp approaches.