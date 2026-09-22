Jalen Duren Upset At Pistons For Paying Ausar Thompson

The Detroit Pistons have still yet to extend Jalen Duren to a new contract, and he’s even more upset about it after recent news. Ausar Thompson received a big contract extension to get paid as the second most important player on the team behind Cade Cunningham. Duren reportedly feels more disrespected seeing the huge NBA money that his teammate received and believing he deserves more.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported the following about the Duren situation:

“Detroit inking Thompson to a five-year, $155 million deal, which will begin paying him an average annual value of $31 million, added a layer to Duren’s contract negotiations. As did Thompson’s twin brother Amen, who agreed to sign a five-year, $208 million contract to stay with the Houston Rockets earlier this month. While Amen Thompson was a Defensive Player of the Year finalist, neither Thompson twin earned an All-Star or All-NBA selection last season, while Duren got the nod on both. For Duren, it’s quite clear he sees his value in a higher tier than both twins considering last regular-season’s accolades.”

Duren is frustrated to see players in his age range getting paid more without proving as much. Despite his playoff struggles, Duren made the All-Star and All-NBA teams to help Detroit get the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Personnel around the league just believe more in the upside of Ausar and Amen Thompson.

Pistons Knew They’d Offend Jalen Duren

The tense offseason negotiations likely saw Detroit knowing the optics of extending Thompson early upsetting Duren. However, they viewed it important to extend Ausar as a franchise player they believe in improving offensively as a bigger NBA entity.

Duren’s terrible postseason performances against the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers made the Pistons lose faith in him. However, Ausar was also extremely flawed offensively and has never shown anywhere near Duren’s impact on that side of the court.

The risks involved see Detroit potentially losing Duren more than ever since he’s offended at the team. Reports indicate that the Sacramento Kings will hope to pay Duren next summer when they have more cap space and another high-end draft pick from this season.

What Happens To Jalen Duren This Season?

No result provides an immediate end to appease both Duren and Detroit. The smart bet is for Duren to take his qualifying offer and spend one more season with the Pistons. Teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks could want a young center if their current center plans change by next summer.

Duren will have to give his all to Detroit to boost his value back up and get the money he desires. Stronger value will see Duren getting his dream offer from Sacramento or forcing an earlier sign and trade for Domantas Sabonis.

The overall thought of deserving more money than the Thompson twins is counterproductive and hurts Duren’s reputation for pocket watching. Duren should only worry about himself and try to figure out his best path to finding a long-term deal. Finding more success with the core of Cunningham, Thompson and now Isaiah Joe is Duren can do.