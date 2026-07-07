Detroit Pistons Get Surprising Kevin Durant Update

The Detroit Pistons spent part of the offseason dreaming as big as any team in the NBA.

Kevin Durant.

Kawhi Leonard.

Trey Murphy III.

Those names surfaced inside the Pistons’ front office as president Trajan Langdon searched for another star to place alongside Cade Cunningham after Detroit’s stunning rise to the top of the Eastern Conference.

But according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, one of the summer’s most talked-about trade scenarios involving Durant never came close to reality.

Speaking on Bleacher Report’s livestream Monday, Fischer dismissed the widely circulated rumor of a three-team blockbuster that would have sent Durant to Detroit, Jaylen Brown to the Houston Rockets and Alperen Şengün to the Boston Celtics before Brown was ultimately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

“That was not real,” Fischer said.

“They’re definitely not bringing in Kevin Durant. The Rockets have not talked about Kevin Durant. This three-team thing that’s been on Twitter about Jaylen Brown to Houston and KD to Detroit and Alperen Sengun to Boston—that was not real.”

The comments provide important context to one of the offseason’s biggest rumors while revealing just how aggressively Detroit evaluated every opportunity to accelerate its championship timeline.

Pistons Were Hunting Stars, Not Fantasy Trades

Fischer made one thing clear: Detroit’s ambitions were genuine.

Its path simply wasn’t.

“There has been a lot of misinformation out there,” Fischer said. “The Pistons were big-game hunting.”

That pursuit extended well beyond Durant.

“I think they were interested in Trey Murphy, and they were interested in Kawhi Leonard, and they did talk internally about Kevin Durant.”

Internal discussions, however, are a long way from meaningful negotiations.

“But that doesn’t mean there was a logical and likely pathway to getting those guys,” Fischer added.

The distinction matters.

Like every front office, Detroit examines marquee names whenever they become available. The challenge is determining which pursuits have realistic traction and which remain little more than due diligence.

Kevin Durant Interest Was Real—The Framework Wasn’t

Fischer’s comments don’t necessarily contradict earlier reporting that linked Detroit to Durant.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel previously reported that league sources said the Pistons explored ways to acquire the future Hall of Famer and were determined to find a path toward pairing him with Cunningham.

Fischer’s pushback instead focused on the specific three-team framework that Siegel reported, which spread across social media.

According to Fischer, that proposal never became a legitimate negotiation involving Houston.

Taken together, the reporting paints a more complete picture.

Detroit investigated a path to acquire Durant.

The blockbuster trade package that captured headlines, however, never reached the level of a realistic deal.

Cunningham Has Changed Detroit’s Mindset

Even if Durant was never truly obtainable, the conversations reveal how dramatically Detroit’s ambitions have changed.

One year ago, the Pistons were trying to establish themselves as a bona fide playoff team.

Today, they’re evaluating future Hall of Famers.

That shift begins with Cunningham.

The All-NBA guard transformed into one of the league’s premier two-way stars last season, averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals while leading Detroit to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed and finishing fifth in MVP voting.

His emergence changed the franchise’s timeline.

Rather than slowly building through incremental moves, Langdon explored whether another superstar could immediately elevate the Pistons into championship contention.

Durant, Leonard and Murphy represented different versions of that same philosophy.

None materialized.

But Fischer’s latest comments confirm something perhaps just as significant.

Detroit’s front office is no longer thinking like a rebuilding team.

It’s thinking like a contender willing to investigate every avenue—even the unlikely ones—to maximize Cunningham’s championship window.