Detroit Pistons Face New Jalen Duren Contract Concern Amid Talks

The Detroit Pistons have been engaged with All-Star center Jalen Duren all offseason regarding a contract extension. The two sides are yet to find a middle ground in terms of numbers.

Duren reportedly wants a max contract, as per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. However, the Pistons are looking to sign him to a lower amount to preserve their cap flexibility for years to come. The big man was also coming off a disappointing postseason campaign, getting outplayed by backup Paul Reed.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Pistons are facing a new threat in the Duren negotiations. The 22-year-old big man is reportedly open to accepting the qualifying offer, which would make him an unrestricted free agent next year.

The Pistons’ qualifying offer is worth $9.61 million. It’s a far cry from his max contract demand of an annual average salary of $47.8 million. However, accepting the qualifying offer gives him control of his destiny.

Duren would need to have an even bigger campaign next season and blossom in the playoffs. He then can leave the Pistons if he wants to in the loaded summer of 2027 and sign for a different franchise.

Jalen Duren Talks Could Extend Until August

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of NBA Today, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that the negotiations between Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons could extend until August. There’s no new development as the two sides remain far apart from what they want.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon because I just talked to someone who said that negotiations on Jalen Duren are at a standstill right now,” Shelburne said. “It could take deep into August. It could take quite a while.”

Duren became one of the best young centers in the league last season. He averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 65.0% shooting from the field. He kept the Pistons afloat after the All-Star break when Cade Cunningham dealt with an injury.

However, Duren did not look like himself in the playoffs. He averaged just 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 51.0% shooting from the floor as the Pistons were ousted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

No Sign-And-Trade Threat for Jalen Duren

While Jake Fischer believes that there is a threat of Duren accepting the qualifying offer, the Detroit Pistons won’t have to worry about a sign-and-trade. The Los Angeles Lakers went with Walker Kessler, while the Sacramento Kings are reportedly no longer interested in Duren.

“Jalen Duren has been out of the cards for Sacramento from the very beginning. They had interest there, of course, but there’s never gonna be a sign-and-trade that Detroit would have been willing to function,” Fischer said, via BasketNews.

Duren entering unrestricted free agency next summer carries a risk since it could be a star-studded class that might feature Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns.