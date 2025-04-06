Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Opens Up About Recent Injury

The Detroit Pistons’ star Cade Cunningham returned to the court against the Memphis Grizzlies after a six game absence, and he recently spoke about the situation.

Cunningham, who has been out since March 21st against the Dallas Mavericks, was scratched out of the lineup and listed as day to day for a calf contusion. Following the Pistons’ 109-193 loss to Memphis, Cunningham addressed the injury with the media:

“I got hit in my left calf, and it made my right calf tighten up a lot. It was just a lot going on. I got sick at the same time. Just trying to battle a lot of different things.”

While his injury was certainly a setback, Cunningham was able to return before the end of the regular season. The Pistons, despite his injury, were able to clinch a playoff spot in Friday’s win over the Toronto Raptors. The 43-35 Pistons are in the midst of a breakout season and are currently in a heated battle with the Milwaukee Bucks for playoff position.

With Cunningham’s return, the Pistons look to close out the season with the best record since 2015-16. Detroit has a three game homestand against the Sacramento Kings, the New York Knicks, and the Milwaukee Bucks before wrapping up the year in a rematch against Milwaukee. The Piston’s positioning will either put them in a first round series against the Knicks if they stay at 6, but if they’re able to move to the fifth seed, they will have a first round match against their rival Indiana Pacers.

Cade Cunningham returned to the court after a six game absence, and they’re going to need him as they look to the NBA Playoffs.