Piston’s Cunningham Listed as Probable vs. Bucks

The Detroit Pistons are listing All-Star guard Cade Cunningham as probable for tonight’s final home game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cunningham, who is dealing with left patellar tendinopathy, was downgraded to probable as the team prepares for it’s last home game of the season. Cunningham, who is coming off of a 36 point performance over the New York Knicks, will be a game time decision in the midst of a heated battle for the fifth seed with their division rival Bucks.

The Pistons are currently two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks and are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons, who are 44-36, are two games behind the Bucks, who are 46-34, and the two play their final regular season games against each other. The Bucks currently hold the regular season lead, sitting 2-0 against the resurgent Pistons.

The Bucks, going through their own injury issues, are looking at game time decisions as well. Two time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as a game time decision for his shoulder, and guard Damian Lillard is out indefinitely with deep vein thrombosis.

As the Pistons and Bucks battle for the fifth and sixth seed, they are positioning themselves to either face the Indiana Pacers at the fourth, or the New York Knicks at the third. Both the Pistons and Bucks are in the playoffs, but their arrangement for seeding could prove difficult for themselves and their opponents. If Cunningham is able to play, the game for the Pistons has a clearer path to victory.

The Pistons have listed Cade Cunningham as probable for tonight’s final home game, and this game could have massive playoff implications.