Pistons Target Kevin Durant to Join Cade Cunningham in Proposed 3-Team Trade

Just last summer, Kevin Durant was the subject of an eye-popping seven-team trade. He moved from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets and this summer, he could well move again. This time away from Houston.

The Rockets reportedly don’t consider the veteran superstar untouchable even though they are not pushing him out. However, another first round playoff exit in 2025-26 added salt to wounds.

With major deals already being carried out across the league, one franchise that could take Durant at the moment is the Detroit Pistons. There is a chance to pair him with franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham.

In a proposed trade, the Rockets would receive Michael Porter Jr. from Brooklyn, Ron Holland II from Detroit, plus first round picks in 2027 and 2031.

The Pistons would get Durant.

The Brooklyn Nets would take Duncan Robinson, Daniss Jenkins, Gary Harris and Taurean Prince from Detroit, along with a 2029 first round pick and second round selections in 2027, 2028 and 2031.

This won’t be the first time Durant would join another team that finished top of their conference; he would be joining the East’s No. 1 seed. His arrival would add to the already stacked conference, which has experienced the major sweepstakes this offseason.

Trade Mechanics Involved in Potential Pistons-Kevin Durant Deal

Durant signed a two-year extension for the Rockets and, for the 2026-27 season, will earn roughly $43.9 million. He remains a high-volume scorer and consistent performer even though he turns 38 next month. His salary is worth it and the Pistons could take it.

However, despite his age and his impact being short-term, the Pistons would still have to commit significant returns to make this deal happen. Durant is still a veteran piece capable of elevating a good roster to a championship-contention one.

The Rockets would not be moving Durant in search of flexibility because Porter Jr. carries a large deal of his own. This rather hinges on the upside of the current roster which may not be contention-ready soon. Porter Jr. is much younger and has championship experience.

For the Pistons, compared to the Rockets, a case could be made that they already have a close-enough core to pose a title challenge. Adding Durant as a veteran piece that was missing in the playoffs could be key.

How Durant Improves the Pistons’ Core

In 2025-26, the Pistons won 60 games and have the duo of Cunningham and Jalen Duren in large part to thank for that. They did have other notable contributors like Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris who have since moved, however, it was those two main stars that took them to heights never seen in almost two decades.

The playoffs did expose the flaw that the core is less experienced to handle the postseason push. Duren, in particular, was a shadow of his regular season form as a secondary star.

Durant would be the next star to Cunningham for the Pistons instead of their young center. He is a proven scoring threat and still playing at a high level even at the tail end of his career. He missed only four games last season and while that isn’t an assurance, it is still a worthy note.





