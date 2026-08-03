Report: Pistons Get Major Kevin Durant Trade Update Amid Hunt for a Superstar

By most Detroit fans’ standards, the Pistons haven’t had the best offseason. But there’s still some time left.

This summer, the Pistons have watched key contributors find new homes, including Tobias Harris, Isaiah Stewart, Marcuss Sasser and Caris LeVert. The Pistons did, however, add some potential impact players in John Collins and sharpshooting guard Isaiah Joe.

But the Detroit roster still faces that same question: does it have enough firepower to win multiple playoff series? Ascending superstar point guard Cade Cunningham has already entered the top crop of players in the league, but his co-star, 22-year-old big man Jalen Duren (if he returns to the team this offseason), is not yet viewed as a player who can help lift Detroit over the hump.

The Kevin Durant to Pistons Speculation Still Very-Much Alive

One player who has been a fixture in Pistons speculation is Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant. A 16-time All-Star, Durant quite clearly meets today’s kids’ definition of an “unc,” but he proved once again last season that he is still an elite player. While the Durant-to-Detroit talks haven’t gained much traction inside the front offices, the Pistons would emerge as a strong suitor for Durant if the Rockets are prepared to move him.

“This offseason, the Rockets have refuted interest from teams inquiring about Durant’s availability, specifically from the Detroit Pistons,” NBA insider Brett Siegel reported (h/t Sports Illustrated). “Detroit would loom large as a suitor for Durant if he were to ever want out of Houston, given his strong relationship with All-Star guard Cade Cunningham.”

At least for now, the Rockets, who acquired Durant from the Rockets in a massive trade last summer, haven’t shown interest in moving the 12-time All-NBA performer, according to league insider Jake Fischer.

“I think there was some external trade interest from around the league because it wasn’t a magical season in Houston last year,” Fischer reported. “Every word I’ve gotten out of the Rockets organization has been that they clearly felt last year was just a very bad year of injury luck … I don’t think they ever really saw making major changes this year in Houston, this offseason at least.”

Detroit Look Into Adding a Superstar

It’s not that the Pistons have completely dismissed potentially landing a superstar co-star alongside Cunningham, who was in the thick of the MVP race before an ill-timed injury in the final weeks of the 2025-26 season.

According to The Athletic, the Pistons explored what it would take to acquire a superstar, including Durant and Kyrie Irving.

“The Pistons were engaged in several discussions, but nothing came to fruition,” the report stated. “(General manager Trajan) Langdon has described Detroit as exploring every option, entering the offseason. According to sources, asking prices were too high, with certain star players on the market having the value of young talent, three first-round selections and multiple pick swaps. Whether it was Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or Trey Murphy III, the Pistons couldn’t rationalize jeopardizing their future to make a win-now move in a shortened window.”

It appears the Pistons are more comfortable betting on internal development rather than dealing multiple assets to land a star. Coming off a 60-win season, that is certainly a reasonable approach.