Pistons Proposed to Trade Jalen Duren in New 3-Team Deal for Kevin Durant

Nothing has materialized yet in Jalen Duren’s contract talks with the Detroit Pistons. As of now, both parties remain stuck and difficult decisions may have to be made to move forward.

Duren, 22, is a restricted free agent after seeing out the final year of his deal, a year in which he made the All-NBA Third Team. That honor makes him eligible for up to five years and roughly $287 million. However, Detroit isn’t willing to go that high especially after his regular season didn’t translate to the postseason.

This standoff could prompt a situation in which the Pistons consider the possibility of moving the young center. One hypothetical proposal involves bringing in veteran superstar Kevin Durant from the Houston Rockets.

Durant’s name has been linked with the Pistons at some point this offseason. However, indications have always pointed to Detroit being strongly keen on keeping Duren.

Pistons Multi-Team Trade Framework Brings Kevin Durant to Detroit

In a three-team deal involving the Brooklyn Nets as facilitators, both the Pistons and the Rockets would find a way to move significant pieces.

In the trade proposal, the Rockets get Michael Porter Jr. from Brooklyn, Duncan Robinson and Ron Holland II from Detroit and a 2028 first-round pick from Brooklyn and two first-round picks from Detroit

The Brooklyn Nets get Duren from Detroit while the Pistons get Durant and Clint Capela from Houston.

The Pistons would carry Durant’s significant deal. He signed a two-year $90 million extension to join Houston last summer. For 2026-27 he would earn roughly $43.9 million. Capela on the other hand is on a modest $7 million cap hit next season.

The Nets would take on Duren’s potential new deal while moving Porter Jr. to the Rockets. He would help them remain competitive after moving on from Durant. These three stars are the most significant movers in this framework.

Houston also gains Robinson and Holland, who would fill up the remaining space left by Durant’s larger deal as well as Capela’s smaller deal.

The downside of this deal for the Pistons is that it would push the team hard against the first apron and thus limit further spending and flexibility for the rest of the season. It could be worth it considering that Durant would be a shorter deal and possible championship pedigree impact compared to Duren’s potential five-year demand.

Detroit Could Get the Most of Durant’s Short-Term Stint

Moving Duren would be hard for the Pistons. Their young All-NBA center is a huge part of the core that won 60 games this past season together with Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson. However, pivoting to a short-term veteran presence like Durant could justify such a move.

Durant may not have found playoff success since his Golden State Warriors days but he is still a two-time Finals MVP and a consistent veteran presence despite looking to turn 38 in September. He played 78 games for the Rockets in 2025-26 and averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

With a young star like Cunningham, Durant would elevate a promising roster into a potential title threat in the short time he would be there. Maybe a couple of seasons or more.