Pistons Announce Concerning Injury Report for Game 7 vs. Cavs

One NBA second-round series is still undecided at least for one final game. The Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers with a spot at the Eastern Conference finals on the line.

Tied at 3-3 after Detroit’s dominant 115-94 road victory in Game 6. The Pistons pushed back the series to home court for the do-or-die clash.

Heading into Game 7 on Sunday night, the Pistons’ latest injury report introduces some uncertainty for the decisive matchup.

Three players have been listed as questionable.

Kevin Huerter with a left adductor strain, Caris LeVert with a right heel contusion and Duncan Robinson with low back soreness. This means there are doubts about the availability of two key role players and a starter.

That noted, with the majority of the regular starters available, the Pistons could go with a possible starting team of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s decision on the final starting slot will hinge on final medical evaluations.

Daniss Jenkins started Game 6 and played 31 minutes, contributing 15 points as well. He has more than earned a starting role.

Pistons Navigating a Small Injury Crisis

Except for Huerter, the Pistons’ questionable stars all played some part in Game 6, however, Game 7 availability is in the air.

Huerter’s issue looks more serious than the rest. The veteran wing was acquired midseason and played just three minutes in Game 5. He has seen limited action overall in the playoffs and did not appear in Game 6. His availability tonight remains a game-time decision.

LeVert has been more durable as he has appeared in every game of the series so far. He played 29 minutes in Game 6 and has been a valuable piece off the bench for the Pistons.

Robinson missed Game 5 but returned for Game 6. He started from the bench for the first time in this postseason and played 20 minutes and ended with 14 points which was a solid contribution in a vital win. His status for Game 7 will influence Detroit’s lineup flexibility especially with Huerter’s status also uncertain.

High Stakes Showdown on Tap

Regardless of the news the Pistons receive ahead of tip-off, nothing short of a win would be on their minds.

Both Detroit and Cleveland are chasing a first conference finals spot in years. Cleveland last played in 2018 with the Pistons a further decade before that in 2008. That 2008 run to the Conference Finals put an end to a six-year appearance at that stage.

The Cavs pushed the No. 1 Pistons to the brink and thought they had it wrapped up after winning their first playoff road game this season in Game 5. The series headed back to Cleveland for Game 6, but the Pistons took the emphatic victory to force a Game 7 back in Detroit.

Tonight’s clash will be the perfect ending to a rollercoaster series as Detroit’s early 2-0 lead in the tie seems like a long time now.

Tip off is tonight at the Little Caesars Arena with the winner earning a date with the New York Knicks who have since handled their second round business with a sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers.





