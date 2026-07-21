Pistons’ Jalen Duren Standoff Takes Troubling Turn: NBA Insider

The Detroit Pistons’ most important piece of unfinished offseason business may remain unresolved for several more weeks.

Contract negotiations between Detroit and restricted free-agent center Jalen Duren are at a standstill and could extend deep into August, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Tuesday on NBA Today.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon because I just talked to someone who said that negotiations on Jalen Duren are at a standstill right now,” Shelburne said. “It could take deep into August. It could take quite a while.”

The update represents a more troubling turn after Marc Stein of The Stein Line described only modest progress between the Pistons and their 22-year-old All-NBA center.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins urged Detroit to complete the deal quickly, describing the prolonged negotiations as a developing “problem.”

Pistons and Duren Remain Far Apart

The disagreement is not about whether Detroit wants Duren back. The Pistons have rejected sign-and-trade inquiries and continue to view him as Cade Cunningham’s long-term frontcourt partner.

The issue is determining his value.

Duren’s first All-NBA selection triggered the Rose Rule, making him eligible for a contract beginning at 30% of the salary cap. Only Detroit can offer him five years and approximately $287 million.

According to Detroit Free Press reporter Omari Sankofa II, however, the Pistons’ offer falls below even the five-year, $239 million maximum Duren was previously eligible to receive at 25% of the salary cap.

That leaves the two sides separated by far more than negotiating details around bonuses or options. They appear to hold fundamentally different views of what Duren has earned.

Playoff Performance Complicates Duren’s Case

Duren built a maximum-contract argument during the regular season, earning his first All-Star selection and a place on the All-NBA third team.

His postseason performance weakened it.

Duren averaged 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 51.4% across 14 playoff games, a significant decline from the production that helped Detroit finish with the Eastern Conference’s best regular-season record.

Sankofa reported that Duren’s underwhelming playoffs contributed to the Pistons’ reluctance to approach either maximum figure.

The restricted free-agent market has further strengthened Detroit’s position.

Shelburne said teams interested in Duren—including the Los Angeles Lakers—came away believing the Pistons would match any offer sheet.

“They just had a sense that Detroit was going to match anything that was offered to him,” Shelburne said.

That belief discouraged rivals from tying up cap space on an offer Detroit appeared determined to match.

Qualifying Offer Remains Duren’s Nuclear Option

With his outside market drying up, Duren’s leverage has narrowed.

He could accept Detroit’s one-year, $9.62 million qualifying offer, play out the 2026-27 season and become an unrestricted free agent next summer. That would allow him to choose his next team without the Pistons controlling the process.

It would also require Duren to surrender long-term security and assume the risk of injury or diminished performance during the coming season.

Detroit has continued building around Cunningham while the talks linger, adding John Collins, Isaiah Joe, Gary Harris Jr. and Taurean Prince. Duren’s status nevertheless remains the decision that will shape the Pistons’ long-term salary structure.

The Pistons do not want to lose him.

They also have shown no willingness to meet his price.

Unless one side changes its valuation, Shelburne’s reporting suggests the stalemate could consume the rest of July and much of August, risking a fracture in the Pistons’ relationship with one of their franchise cornerstones.