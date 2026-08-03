Pistons Get Major Trade Prediction on Potential $119 Million Cade Cunningham Co-Star

The Detroit Pistons’ path to Kyrie Irving appeared closed this summer. That might change before the NBA trade deadline.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale identified Irving as one of the players most likely to dominate the 2026-27 rumor mill, predicting that the Dallas Mavericks could showcase the nine-time All-Star before pursuing a trade ahead of the Feb. 11 deadline.

That would give the Pistons another opportunity to consider a player they explored acquiring earlier in the offseason.

Dallas rejected those initial inquiries. ClutchPoint’s Brett Siegel reported that the Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves were among the teams told Irving was unavailable. The Stein Line’s Marc Stein delivered a similar update, reporting that the Mavericks expected Irving to begin the season alongside Cooper Flagg.

Favale believes Dallas’ position is more about timing than a long-term commitment.

Why Dallas Could Reverse Course on Irving

Irving missed the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from the torn left ACL he suffered in March 2025. Trading a 34-year-old guard before he demonstrated that he could still perform at an elite level would have required Dallas to sell at the lowest point of his value.

The Mavericks can now bring Irving back, allow him to rebuild his market and give Flagg an accomplished ballhandler during the early portion of the season.

Then the franchise must confront an unavoidable question: Does Irving belong in its next era?

Dallas has assembled a young core around Flagg, Sergio de Larrea and Zaccharie Risacher. Mavericks president Masai Ujiri has made clear that the organization is operating on Flagg’s timeline.

“Holding onto Kyrie doesn’t jibe with that direction,” Favale wrote for Bleacher Report.

Irving has a player option for 2027-28 as part of the $119 million three-year contract he signed in 2025. Unless the Mavericks unexpectedly emerge as a Western Conference contender, moving him for younger players or draft capital would better align with their rebuilding plan.

Why the Pistons Could Revisit a Deal

Detroit’s interest never lacked logic.

The Pistons searched for another high-level creator after their 60-win breakthrough, exploring possibilities involving Irving, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Trey Murphy III. President of basketball operations Trajan Langdon ultimately declined to sacrifice young players, three first-round picks and multiple swaps for an expensive veteran.

That restraint would not prevent Detroit from reconsidering Irving if the circumstances change.

At his last healthy stop, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 50 games. His shooting, late-clock creation and postseason experience would ease Cade Cunningham’s offensive burden in ways few available guards could match. Dallas went 75-53 with Irving in the lineup but only 42-75 without him.

The concerns are just as apparent. Detroit would be betting on an aging guard coming off a major knee injury while managing future commitments to Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson.

Much will depend on Irving’s health, Dallas’ record and the asking price.

The Mavericks have not opened the door. Favale’s prediction suggests they may simply be waiting for the right moment.

If that moment arrives, the Pistons will have another decision to make.