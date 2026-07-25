Report: Pistons Get Major Kyrie Irving Trade Update Amid Jalen Duren Saga

This unique Detroit Pistons offseason continues. But the face of the franchise is still waiting for some star help.

Entering this summer, many believed the Pistons would do something they have to do since Cade Cunningham’s arrival: find a perimeter co-star. Detroit has, however, had some internal conversations about what it would take to acquire a mult-time All-Star.

One of those players reportedly discussed was Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Pistons explored a trade for Irving, but the Mavs had other plans.

“There’s been no trade talks over the last month regarding Kyrie Irving,” Siegel said. “Teams reached out near the start of free agency to inquire about his availability … the teams we know that reached out, the Detroit Pistons were a team that reached out; we know the Minnesota Timberwolves reached out; I’m sure there’s a few other teams mixed in there.

“The message to them was Kyrie’s not available, and the Mavericks are not actively looking to trade him. They have not put him on the trade block.”

No Kyrie Irving for the Pistons — and No Star (Yet) for Cade

Coming off a 60-win regular season, the Pistons don’t exactly have to make blockbuster decisions. If anything, they could have run back the same roster from last season, but the team lost multiple key contributors this summer, including Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart.

Detroit added an elite shooter in former Oklahoma City Thunder star Isaiah Joe and, while the 27-year-old sniper is likely to be an impactful addition, he isn’t a needle-mover like a player in Irving’s tier.

Outside of Irving, the 34-year-old nine-time All-Star, Detroit showed interest in Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Trey Murphy, but the franchise decided not to pursue a trade because of the steep asking price associated with those stars.

“The Pistons were engaged in several discussions, but nothing came to fruition,” The Athletic reported. “(Pistons general manager Trajan) Langdon has described Detroit as exploring every option, entering the offseason. According to sources, asking prices were too high, with certain star players on the market having the value of young talent, three first-round selections and multiple pick swaps. Whether it was Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or Trey Murphy III, the Pistons couldn’t rationalize jeopardizing their future to make a win-now move in a shortened window.”

Detroit’s Jalen Duren Saga Approaching August

Said or read, it sounds just as bad.

The Pistons and Duren have yet to reach an agreement on their future. Both sides have yet to close the gap in negotiations. And according to NBA insider Kelly Iko, it doesn’t appear that a solution is in sight.

“Duren wants the max. Five years, $287 million. He is 22 years old, was a critical piece of a Pistons team that shocked the world en route to 60 wins and finished third team All-NBA,” Iko wrote. “He’s also a restricted free agent. Detroit, having dipped into its financial flexibility war chest to acquire Isaiah Joe (nontaxpayer mid-level exception) and John Collins (sign-and-trade), is hesitant to commit nearly $60 million annually to a center who might not be dependable in a playoff setting … Sprinkle in Victor Wembanyama’s “discount,” which came at the worst possible time for a rival player in negotiations, and it’s easy to see the Pistons’ hesitancy as well as Duren’s gripe.”

The Pistons possess the power, so it is far more likely that Duren stays in the Motor City than not.

As for Detroit’s superstar hunt, there is yet to be anything to write home about.