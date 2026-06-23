Pistons Learn Bucks’ Stance on Tyler Herro Trade

The Detroit Pistons‘ pursuit of Tyler Herro may be facing a significant obstacle.

Just days after reports emerged linking Detroit to the Milwaukee Bucks guard, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that Milwaukee is not operating as a team eager to move Herro despite ongoing trade interest around the league.

According to Fischer, the Bucks plan to listen to offers for the All-Star scorer but are not committed to trading him following the blockbuster deal that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

“The Bucks also value Tyler Herro, sources say, and don’t necessarily plan to move him, while Milwaukee will field offers for the All-Star scorer,” Fischer wrote on X.

The update represents disappointing news for a Pistons organization that has emerged as one of the most aggressive teams in the Herro sweepstakes.

Pistons Have Been Aggressively Pursuing Herro

Detroit’s interest in Herro has become one of the NBA offseason’s worst-kept secrets.

Earlier Tuesday, Marc Stein and Fischer reported in The Stein Line that the Pistons have engaged in discussions with Milwaukee regarding the possibility of acquiring the former Miami Heat star.

Meanwhile, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that Detroit explored ways to become involved in the Antetokounmpo blockbuster itself in hopes of landing Herro.

According to Scotto, league sources indicated the Pistons discussed frameworks involving Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, Duncan Robinson and draft compensation.

The reports underscore how highly Detroit values Herro’s offensive skill set.

The Pistons are searching for additional scoring, playmaking and perimeter shooting around franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham after their breakthrough 2025-26 campaign.

Herro checks all three boxes.

Herro Fits What Detroit Needs

The appeal is obvious.

During the 2025-26 season, Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range despite appearing in just 33 games because of injuries.

At 26 years old, he fits both Detroit’s timeline and roster needs.

Pairing Herro alongside Cunningham would give the Pistons another proven shot creator capable of easing the offensive burden on their franchise point guard.

The addition would also strengthen Detroit’s ability to compete in an increasingly crowded Eastern Conference.

That challenge became even more difficult after Miami paired Antetokounmpo with Bam Adebayo to create one of the league’s most imposing frontcourts.

Bucks Hold the Leverage

For now, however, Milwaukee controls the situation.

The Bucks acquired Herro as part of the massive Antetokounmpo trade package that also brought in Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis and future draft assets.

While many around the league assumed Herro could quickly become available as Milwaukee pivoted toward a younger core, Fischer’s reporting suggests the organization may view him as part of its future.

That uncertainty complicates Detroit’s plans.

Stein and Fischer recently reported that the Pistons have assembled an ambitious list of offensive targets that includes Norman Powell, Coby White and Isaiah Joe, while also monitoring more difficult acquisitions such as Trey Murphy III, Kyrie Irving and Austin Reaves.

Herro remains one of the most attractive names on that list.

But Tuesday’s update serves as a reminder that interest alone may not be enough.

The Pistons have made it clear they intend to be aggressive this offseason. Whether that aggression ultimately lands them Herro could depend less on Detroit’s willingness to pay and more on whether Milwaukee decides it wants to sell.