Pistons Newcomer Sets Tone Early After Altercation With Suns Enforcer

It took less than five minutes for the Detroit Pistons‘ preseason opener to stop feeling like the preseason.

John Collins and Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks became entangled in a heated confrontation early in the first quarter Monday at Little Caesars Arena, culminating with Collins putting his hand on Brooks’ neck.

After a lengthy video review, officials assessed Collins a flagrant-1 foul and Brooks a technical foul.

The sequence began with Brooks bumping Collins as they battled around the basket. Collins secured an offensive rebound with 7:25 remaining in the first quarter before Brooks swiped at him and was called for a personal foul.

Collins did not appreciate the extra contact.

Detroit’s newest starting forward immediately confronted Brooks and put his hand on the Suns forward’s neck as the two went face-to-face. Players and officials quickly converged before the situation could escalate.

It was a remarkable scene for a game that did not count in the standings — and it came less than five minutes into Detroit’s preseason.

John Collins, Dillon Brooks Set Early Tone

Officials went to the monitor and reviewed multiple angles before determining Collins’ response warranted a flagrant-1. Brooks received a technical for his role in the confrontation.

For Collins, the altercation provided an unexpected introduction to Pistons basketball.

Detroit acquired the 6-foot-9 veteran this offseason and has essentially installed him as the replacement for Tobias Harris in the starting lineup. The Pistons’ own preseason rotation preview described Collins as “essentially taking the place” of Harris, who left Detroit for the San Antonio Spurs in free agency.

Collins gives coach J.B. Bickerstaff a different type of power forward. He isn’t the same self-creator Harris was, but his athleticism, finishing and ability to stretch the floor should complement Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren.

Monday offered an early glimpse of something else he might provide: an edge.

Collins Could Help Fill Pistons’ Toughness Void

Detroit lost more than production when it traded Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies this summer.

Stewart had become the Pistons’ resident enforcer, a physical presence who rarely backed away when opponents tried to push Detroit around. His departure created an opening not just in Bickerstaff’s rotation but in the personality of a team that thrived on toughness.

Collins wasn’t acquired to become the next “Beef Stew.” He was brought in primarily to replace Harris and provide Detroit with a more athletic frontcourt option.

Still, his willingness to stand his ground against one of the NBA’s most notorious agitators offered an early indication that the Pistons might not have lost all of Stewart’s edge with him.

There is an important line, of course.

Detroit needs Collins on the floor, not accumulating flagrant fouls. Putting his hand on Brooks’ neck crossed that line in the officials’ judgment and turned what began as a foul by Brooks into the more serious penalty against Collins.

But there was little ambiguity about Collins’ message.

Brooks played physically. Collins responded.

For a Pistons team adjusting to life without Stewart and Harris, it was an eventful first glimpse of the player effectively replacing one in the starting lineup while potentially helping compensate for an element the other took with him.

It took Collins less than five minutes to make his presence felt in Detroit.

It’s only preseason.

Nobody told Collins and Brooks.