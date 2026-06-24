NBA Insider Names 2 New Pistons Targets After Austin Reaves Miss

The Detroit Pistons struck out on two of the biggest scoring guards available this offseason.

That doesn’t mean they’re done shopping.

During an appearance on NBA Today, ESPN insiders Brian Windhorst and Shams Charania identified two new names to watch for Detroit after the Pistons missed on Austin Reaves and failed to land Tyler Herro in the wake of the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

According to Charania, veteran scorers Coby White and Norman Powell have emerged as potential targets as Detroit continues its search for offensive help alongside franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham.

Pistons Pivot After Missing Reaves, Herro

The Pistons have been one of the NBA’s most aggressive teams in pursuit of additional backcourt scoring this offseason.

Detroit was widely linked to Herro before the former Miami Heat guard was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the Antetokounmpo blockbuster. The Pistons were also considered a serious threat to pursue Reaves in free agency before the Los Angeles Lakers moved quickly to lock him up on a four-year, $185 million maximum contract extension.

Windhorst suggested Detroit’s front office remains committed to finding another offensive creator.

“Detroit now has not gotten their man,” Windhorst said on NBA Today. “Detroit’s going to get somebody as a scoring guard to put alongside Cade Cunningham, so keep that in mind as we go.”

Moments later, Charania provided two names that league observers should monitor.

“Coby White, another name, the free agent, Norman Powell’s another name,” Charania said. “So these are the types of names … that you think you look at the Pistons that they will pursue.”

Norman Powell’s Future Remains Uncertain

Powell has been frequently connected to Detroit over the last week.

The veteran guard is coming off the best season of his NBA career, averaging 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while earning his first All-Star selection.

His situation became even more intriguing after Miami acquired Antetokounmpo.

Earlier this week, Charania reported that the Heat are preparing for the possibility that Powell will not return next season because of the financial constraints created by the Giannis trade. Rival executives have increasingly viewed Detroit as one of the teams most likely to pursue him if he becomes available.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger recently projected that Powell could command a contract in the neighborhood of two years and $50 million on the open market.

Coby White Presents Younger Alternative for Pistons

White could offer Detroit a younger option.

After being acquired from the Chicago Bulls before the trade deadline, the 26-year-old White averaged 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21 games with Charlotte while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range.

Charlotte holds White’s Bird rights and remains in a strong position financially to retain him, according to ESPN cap analyst Bobby Marks. Still, White’s name continues to surface in league discussions as teams search for perimeter scoring.

Finding the Right Partner for Cade Cunningham

Whether the target becomes Powell, White or another surprise candidate, Detroit’s objective appears increasingly clear.

The Pistons believe Cunningham needs another proven shot creator and perimeter scorer beside him as the franchise attempts to build on its breakthrough 2025-26 campaign.

Reaves is off the board.

Herro may not be available.

But if Windhorst and Charania are correct, Detroit’s search for a backcourt running mate is far from over.