Miami Heat Tipped to Lose Key Starter After Blockbuster Giannis Trade

The Miami Heat may have landed the biggest prize of the NBA offseason in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the blockbuster move could soon cost them one of their most important perimeter players.

Less than a day after acquiring Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, multiple reports indicated that All-Star guard Norman Powell is increasingly expected to leave Miami this offseason.

ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed Tuesday that the Heat are operating under the assumption that Powell will not be part of next season’s roster.

“Yeah, shout out to our ESPN social group. They do an unbelievable job, but we can probably take Norman Powell off of this starting five,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show while discussing Miami’s projected lineup.

“The Heat are expecting him not to be there this offseason. There’s gonna be interest in him, other suitors in him as well.”

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The comments came just hours after HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that rival executives around the league increasingly believe Powell could become a casualty of Miami’s new financial reality.

Giannis Trade Creates Difficult Financial Decisions

The Heat’s acquisition of Antetokounmpo dramatically altered the franchise’s salary-cap outlook.

Miami acquired Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick.

The move instantly elevated Miami into the championship conversation. It also significantly reduced the organization’s financial flexibility.

NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan recently noted that the Heat are now hard-capped at the first apron, limiting their ability to retain and add talent around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

That reality appears to be directly impacting Powell’s future.

“Just financially, it’s gonna be very difficult for them to keep him,” Charania said.

According to Charania, Miami could still participate in a sign-and-trade involving Powell, but the organization is operating as though he is likely to either depart outright or leave through a sign-and-trade agreement.

Heat Suddenly Face Major Backcourt Void

Powell’s expected departure would leave a significant hole in Miami’s rotation.

The veteran guard is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 21.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.7 three-pointers during the 2025-26 season while earning the first All-Star selection of his career.

His perimeter shooting, shot creation and scoring punch figured to be especially valuable alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, two stars who do much of their damage near the basket.

In many early projections following the Giannis trade, Powell was viewed as Miami’s likely starting shooting guard and third offensive option behind Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

That scenario now appears increasingly unlikely.

Charania noted that Powell’s departure would leave Miami searching for a new starting shooting guard and additional perimeter scoring around its newly formed Antetokounmpo-Adebayo frontcourt.

Pistons Among Teams Monitoring Situation

Detroit has already emerged as one potential threat.

According to Scotto, league executives believe the Pistons could become one of the most aggressive suitors for Powell if he becomes available.

“A few executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Miami’s All-Star guard Norman Powell could now be a candidate to leave the Heat, and the Detroit Pistons are among the teams who’ll be trying to pry him from South Beach,” Scotto reported.

The Pistons have been among the NBA’s most active teams this offseason as they seek additional scoring and playmaking around franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham. Detroit has also been linked to Tyler Herro, Coby White and several other prominent backcourt targets.

For Miami, the challenge is becoming increasingly clear.

The Heat succeeded in acquiring Antetokounmpo and assembling one of the league’s most formidable frontcourts alongside Adebayo. Yet the same blockbuster that transformed Miami into a legitimate title contender may also cost the franchise its lone All-Star perimeter scorer.

If Charania and Scotto’s reporting proves accurate, the Heat will need to find a replacement for Powell’s shooting, scoring and floor spacing while navigating one of the NBA’s most restrictive salary-cap situations.