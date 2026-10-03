Pistons Owner Made Promise That Convinced Jalen Duren To Sign

The shocking news of Jalen Duren signing his $200 million extension with the Detroit Pistons came after a summer of bad blood. NBA offseason negotiations saw Duren feeling “disrespected” that the team didn’t want to pay him near his ideal figure. Detroit raised the offer to $200 million, and Duren still refused to sign until team owner Tom Gores reached out. It turns out that both a simple conversation and understanding were needed to finalize the deal.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick revealed what caused Duren to re-sign after the conversation:

“According to league sources, who were granted anonymity to speak candidly about the negotiations, the Pistons owner spent Duren’s decision day sending a meaningful message that played a pivotal part in his decision. After all the acrimony of the past four-plus months — from the Detroit offers that Duren deemed well below his market value to the short-lived weight clause that only made matters worse to the puzzling lack of communication with president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon along the way — Gores made a promise to Duren and his family that he would help provide a more positive Pistons experience.”

Gores wanted Duren to know that he would be part of the Pistons family and get the full positive experience if he stayed. NBA contract drama can see a player on the outs with a franchise if they stay following some bad blood. However, team franchise superstar Cade Cunningham was all the ownership needed to want Duren back.

Why This Convo Convinced Jalen Duren To Sign

Duren seemed content letting the offseason play out and moving to another team. The Sacramento Kings were rumored to either trade for Duren soon or wait until next summer when they had the cap space to give him a $200 million+ contract.

It became apparent that Detroit badly wanted Duren to stay when they upped their offer multiple times. The Pistons knew the other alternatives were accepting a trade for Domantas Sabonis or Anthony Davis that they didn’t want or losing him for nothing next summer.

Gores made it clear to Duren that this would be his family’s home, and no one would have any tension with him for the contentious negotiations. Detroit also extending Ausar Thompson sees them fully committed to the core of the three young stars moving forward.

Pros & Cons To Pistons Keeping Jalen Duren

Mixed reaction so far sees both positive and negative takes about what Detroit did. Some feel they will regret this since Duren was horrendous in the playoffs against the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Duren must shed the image that he’s the kind of player who will flounder in the postseason to earn the money. However, the Pistons losing Tobias Harris would have made it a nightmare to see another starter on the way out.

Duren returning for one more season also would have added negativity to harm the overall goal of contending this year. Detroit also lost reserve center Isaiah Stewart to make the center depth weaker. Fears of Duren not living up to the deal are real, but management couldn’t risk things falling apart as the alternative.