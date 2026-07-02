Pistons Proposed to Replace Tobias Harris With $180 Million 24 PPG Wing

The Detroit Pistons will be aiming to keep the momentum from a historic season by trading for key additions this offseason.

The Pistons can consider topping the East and moving as far as the second round of the playoffs a success by their standards. However, the front office knows they will need some notable stars to move farther than they did this year.

According to Athlon Sports’ Nathaniel Holloway, Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. could be a chance to add a proven scorer and former champion to an already good roster.

“Another player who the Pistons have been linked to in trade rumors this season is Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr., who is expected to be moved ahead of the trade deadline, and Detroit may view the former champion as a key trade target due to his offensive impact,” Holloway wrote.

In a potential trade proposal, the Pistons could send Tobias Harris, Ron Holland II and draft capital to the Nets in exchange for Porter Jr.

Note that since Harris has recently agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal to join the San Antonio Spurs, he will be substituted by Duncan Robinson in this scenario.

Porter only joined Brooklyn last offseason from the Denver Nuggets and can impact the Pistons roster built around Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren.

How the Pistons Can Move for Porter Jr.

Porter, 27, is entering the final year of his contract. His deal includes a cap hit of $40.8 million for the 2026-27 season, after which he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. It is expected that the Nets move him now for returns rather than lose him for nothing.

The Pistons, after years of losing records, have some flexibility and draft capital to facilitate trades like this one. They have also managed their books to allow for targeted additions, even as they eye a potential maximum extension for rising star center Jalen Duren.

Robinson and Holland’s outgoing salaries won’t match what the Pistons will be bringing in from Porter’s deal. The good news is that Detroit is well below the luxury tax limit — around $73 million below the first apron. This is more than enough room to add Porter and extend Duren.

The Pistons’ cap will certainly rise after those dealings, but not so much as to cause panic. Every contention-caliber team is always in and around the tax thresholds due to the cost of having notable stars on its roster.

Porter Jr.’s Upside in Detroit

The Pistons, under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, have been a solid unit that could get better with a floor spacer and perimeter presence like Porter. Adding him to a core Cunningham and Duren will elevate the Pistons to a more sustained dominance.

Porter reached new scoring heights in 2025-26. He averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 46.3% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc. Adding such production to a 60-win roster will be an instant upgrade.

“The young forward would give the Pistons another key offensive weapon alongside Cunningham and Duren, along with another young player to add to their core for the future,” Holloway added.

Porter was an integral part of the Nuggets’ 2023 title run and will inject championship potential into Detroit. His defense has been questioned, but he has strong rebounding numbers and the Pistons would need to scheme around those limitations. Good thing they boast good defensive players in Duren and Ausar Thompson.