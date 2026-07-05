Pistons Proposed to Sign LeBron James After Blockbuster Kyrie Irving Trade

Detroit Pistons fans are wondering how their team will respond after a 60-win season ended in a second round playoff exit.

Regular season success aside, the Pistons continued to exceed expectations after that dreadful 2022-23 season that labeled them as one of biggest jokes in the sports.

This offseason, the Pistons are reportedly in the hunt for a major move. While there hasn’t (yet) been any real speculation linking Detroit to LeBron James, who is the hottest name on the open market, perhaps that could change now that James has made it clear to his representation that he is open to signing anywhere after playing eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This Pistons Proposal Lands LeBron James After a Major Trade

If James and the Pistons ever appear in the same sentence, it is probably because someone is referring to what James did as a 22-year-old against Detroit in the 2007 playoffs. But for the sake of this proposal, James is headed to the Pistons to join his once arch rival following a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving.

The hypothetical scenario was introduced by CBS Sports NBA reporter Sam Quinn, who believes making a trade for Irving would do wonders for the Pistons’ chances of landing James.

“The Detroit Pistons have been linked to Irving, and they badly need a secondary shot creator,” Quinn wrote. “They also have a power forward hole to fill. They added John Collins in free agency, but he’s come off the bench some over the past two years. Pairing the James-Irving duo with Cade Cunningham would address some of Detroit’s offensive issues, and Ausar Thompson would still be around to lead the defense. They’d still have to figure out the Jalen Duren situation, but restricted free agency is their friend in that regard. The Pistons have cap flexibility and all of their own picks to trade. This is solvable.”

Why This Blockbuster Scenario Would Instantly Make Detroit Strong Title Contenders

As Quinn notes, Irving has often been linked to the Pistons as a player who could cleanly fit alongside Cunningham, the face of the franchise.

James, of course, has a rich history as Irving’s teammate; the two led the Cleveland Cavaliers to three straight NBA Finals and won the 2016 championship over the Golden State Warriors.

But why should the Pistons even want to trade for Irving — who would require significant assets to acquire — before pursuing James? According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the long-time close observer of James’ career, teams who make major offseason moves are the ones better positioned to earn James’ interest.

“If a team wants to attract LeBron James, they’re not gonna do it with their facility, their arena, their climate or their chef,” Windhorst said on the ESPN Cleveland radio show. “It’s gonna be something that you do with your roster. What I am suggesting — for free, people can ignore me if they want — is if you want to get his attention, do it with your roster.”

The Pistons already have the base of a rising title contender. In the middle of that is Cunningham, who is still just 24 years old and blossoming as a two-way superstar. Adding James and Irving, two proven championship pieces, would officially put not just the East but the rest of the NBA on firm notice.