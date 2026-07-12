Pistons Proposed to Sign LeBron After Landing Kevin Durant in 3-Team Trade

The 2026 offseason has been somewhat of a bummer for Detroit Pistons fans, especially because of the distance built up between the franchise and Jalen Duren, who continues to dangle as an unrestricted free agent.

Detroit lost Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser and Tobias Harris earlier this offseason, and the Pistons have only added a pair of aging role players in Gary Harris and Taurean Prince.

It’s no secret the Pistons need more if they hope to enter title contention next season. They have Cade Cunningham, who despite his young age is already one of the best players in the NBA and appears to be a sure-fired No. 1 option. But outside of the ascending Cunningham and Duren, a 22-year-old rising star, Detroit needs help. So why not try making a splashy trade that might capture the attention of LeBron James?

This Trade Might Get LeBron to Think Hard About Joining the Pistons

According to an earlier report by NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Pistons have Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant on their trade radar. If the Pistons can package the assets to land Durant, would that be enough to lure James to Detroit?

In a hypothetical three-team trade scenario, the Rockets would receive Zaccharie Risacher from the Hawks along with Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II and a 2027 first-round pick from the Pistons. Detroit would land Durant, while the Hawks would acquire Dorian Finney-Smith, Houston’s 2027 second-round pick and the Rockets’ 2028 first-round pick.

The Pistons, now with a core of Cunningham, Durant, Duren and Ausar Thompson, could then make a strong free agency pitch to James, who is reportedly still not close to choosing his next team.

Detroit could only offer James a close-to minimum level contract, but James, according to reports, is open to playing for the veteran’s minimum, making the Pistons’ path to signing him a whole lot easier.

The Ultimate Pitch to The King

Is it unreasonable to think James would strongly consider the Pistons if the team acquired Durant?

James and Durant share a close relationship. In the past, James has figured what it would be like to play alongside Durant, the 16-time All-Star who remains an uber-efficient three-level scorer despite approaching his 40s.

With Cunningham at the forefront, James could play off the 24-year-old as a prototypical small forward. With Cunningham off the floor, James could assume point guard duties effectively with shooters like Durant and the newly-acquired Isaiah Joe on both wings.

Cunningham, James, Durant, Duren and Thompson would deliver the Pistons almost inarguably the best starting lineup in the Eastern Conference, if not the entire NBA.

The Pistons have the assets to land Durant. James has fantasized about playing with Durant. Detroit would add two elite offensive players to an already outstanding defense.

Would this new-look Detroit team have enough to edge the NBA champion New York Knicks? Many would argue yes, especially considering how the Pistons had the Knicks’ number last season.

James, despite being the oldest player in the NBA, is very easily the hottest free agent on the market. By signing James, the Pistons would be maximizing their immediate championship chances without having to sacrifice the long-term direction of the franchise.

It’s fair to question if James would consider the Pistons even if the team traded for Durant. But no one can deny Detroit could make one heck of a pitch to the four-time MVP.