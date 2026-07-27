Pistons Proposed to Pair Stephen Curry With Cade Cunningham in Major Trade

Detroit Pistons fans are sitting around like the person from that viral social media meme, poking their team and saying, “Do something.”

The Pistons have lost more than they have gained this offseason, which sounds like a recipe for regression after a magical 60-win season and one that saw point guard Cade Cunningham ascend into superstar status.

Will the Pistons simply let the summer go by like this? No star help for Cunningham? Really?

How about one superstar who has freshly entered trade rumors after LeBron James’ move to the Philadelphia 76ers?

Stephen Curry to the Pistons? Here’s an Idea That Might Be Legit … and Make Detroit Legitimate

The Golden State Warriors have given no indications that they are looking to move on from future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry. But with the Warriors seemingly stuck in peril, the trade rumors were inevitable the moment Golden State struck out on James.

In a purely hypothetical but legal (and fun!) trade, the Warriors wave goodbye to Curry, sending him to Detroit to create the league’s best backcourt with Cunningham. Here is the framework:

Pistons receive: Stephen Curry

Warriors receive: Jalen Duren (via sign-and-trade; four-year, $96 million deal), Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland II, Daniss Jenkins, two first round picks and one second round pick (via ATL)

Hawks receive: two second picks (via DET)

It is important to reiterate that this trade is hypothetical and intended for some fun debate.

With Curry, the Pistons become infinitely more interesting. Bidding farewell to two franchise cornerstones in Duren and Thompson would hurt some, but for a two-time MVP and a player who rolls out of bed scoring 27 points? That’s a price worth paying.

That noted, while this trade idea is interesting, it likely won’t happen even if the Warriors indicated they were willing to listen to offers for the 12-time All-Star. According to The Athletic, the Pistons declined to further explore a trade for players like Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard because of the steep asking price associated with each star.

“The Pistons were engaged in several discussions, but nothing came to fruition,” the report stated. “(Pistons general manager Trajan) Langdon has described Detroit as exploring every option, entering the offseason. According to sources, asking prices were too high, with certain star players on the market having the value of young talent, three first-round selections and multiple pick swaps. Whether it was Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or Trey Murphy III, the Pistons couldn’t rationalize jeopardizing their future to make a win-now move in a shortened window.”

But … Here’s Why a Dreaming of Curry Trade Isn’t as Silly as it Once Was

As presently-constituted, the Warriors’ chances to compete for a title next season are slim at best. That must be a frustrating reality for Curry, who despite his aging and growing injury troubles is still an elite player.

According to Warriors insider Tim Kawakami, Golden State has begun pivoting toward building for life after Curry, leaving some to interpret the decision as a sign the franchise is no longer fully committed to maximizing Curry’s remaining years.

“What Lacob wants to do and this might get Warriors’ fans mad, but he wants to build the next team after Stephen Curry. I don’t know how possible that is. But Lacob has a very keen interest in, ‘This organization’s going to show what it can do with Steph Curry and then after him. I don’t think it’s going to be as good myself. But that’s what he wants to do,” Kawakami said on the TK Show.

If the Pistons were unwilling to pay the price for Leonard, Irving or Durant, two of the three who are younger than Curry, it is reasonable to assume that Detroit would not explore a deal for the former unanimous MVP.

But it’s still a cool idea to think about.