Pistons Make Surprising Tobias Harris Decision After Key Signing

The Detroit Pistons appear to have made their choice at power forward.

After agreeing to acquire John Collins in a sign-and-trade from the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit is now “moving on” from veteran forward Tobias Harris, according to The Athletic’s David Aldridge.

Hollinger reported that Harris began meeting with five teams after the NBA’s free-agency negotiating period opened Monday night, with those discussions continuing Wednesday.

The developments underscore a clear shift in Detroit’s offseason plans as the franchise reshapes its frontcourt around a younger core led by Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, who is increasingly likely to return after the Los Angeles Lakers effectively bowed out of the race with the Walker Kessler signing.

Collins Signing Signals New Direction

Detroit’s agreement with Collins effectively opened the door for Harris to explore the market.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Collins agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract with the Pistons. Charania reported the move will be completed as a sign-and-trade, while Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported the transaction will generate a trade exception for the Clippers.

The structure of the deal is significant.

Rather than using salary-cap space to sign Collins outright, Detroit chose the sign-and-trade route, signaling the Pistons are no longer planning to operate below the salary cap.

NBA insider Chris Haynes added that the decision also means Detroit is not expected to waive Duncan Robinson, preserving another key veteran shooter on the roster.

Pistons Part With Trusted Veteran

Detroit’s decision comes despite Harris remaining one of the team’s most dependable veterans.

The 15-year forward averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 46.9% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range and 86.6% from the free-throw line across 63 regular-season games during the 2025-26 campaign.

His value extended well beyond the stat sheet.

Throughout the season, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff repeatedly referred to Harris as the team’s “safety blanket,” praising the veteran’s consistency and ability to deliver in critical moments.

“He’s always there when we need him,” Bickerstaff said in March. “That’s the greatest compliment you can give to a guy. No matter the situation, no matter time, score — the play that needs to be made, Tobias has over and over again made that play. I’ve called him my safety blanket for a year and a half now. And that’s what he is for me and this team.”

Harris elevated his play even further in the postseason, averaging 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.3 combined steals and blocks during Detroit’s playoff run.

Harris’ Market Already Developing

The Pistons veteran forward’s strong finish has helped generate immediate interest around the league.

His scheduled meeting with five teams highlights the demand for an experienced scorer, floor spacer and respected locker-room leader.

Detroit still holds Harris’ Early Bird rights, meaning the Pistons could theoretically outbid most rival teams if they decide to bring him back.

However, the Collins agreement and Harris’ decision to immediately explore the market suggest both sides are seriously preparing for the possibility of moving on.

Pistons Continue Building Around Young Core

The Pistons entered the offseason determined to strengthen the roster around Cunningham, Duren and their emerging young nucleus after winning 60 games and earning the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed.

By choosing Collins, Detroit isn’t simply replacing an aging veteran.

The organization is betting on a younger, more athletic frontcourt while maintaining roster flexibility through the sign-and-trade structure and retaining veterans such as Robinson.

Whether Harris ultimately signs elsewhere or returns remains to be seen.

But after Hollinger’s report and the Collins agreement, the Pistons have made one thing clear: their frontcourt is entering a new chapter.