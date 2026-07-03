Pistons Had Trade Discussions About Acquiring Kevin Durant

The Detroit Pistons are desperately trying to add another offensive star to truly contend for an NBA Championship, and Kevin Durant may be the perfect name. A lackluster season for the Houston Rockets sees the team involved in trade rumors. Everyone is reportedly available for the right price, except for young rising star Amen Thompson.

Brett Siegel of Clutch Points shared the following about a three-team trade discussion that would have sent Durant to Houston:

“There were talks about a Kevin Durant trade involving Jaylen Brown and Alperen Sengun… Kevin Durant would’ve gone to the Pistons… The Celtics were gonna get Alperen Sengun and then Jaylen Brown would’ve gone to the Rockets… Ultimately Houston did not want that type of package.”

The claim is that the Rockets were asked to give up both Durant and Alperen Sengun in a three-team deal that would have landed Jaylen Brown and role players. Houston’s front office turned down the trade since it made no logical sense to trade their two best players for one great player. Detroit’s desire to get Durant was squashed by this trade package falling apart, but it showed that the Pistons view KD as the potential missing piece.

Why Detroit Pistons Want Kevin Durant

Detroit had a dream season that led to them getting the first seed in the Eastern Conference and having goals of competing for an NBA Championship. A lackluster first round performance against the Orlando Magic saw them barely surviving an 8th seed team in seven games.

The second-round elimination at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers provided a disappointing ending. All struggles in both playoff series came down to the Pistons lacking a strong offense. Superstar Cade Cunningham was the only player capable of creating his own offense in games where defense was more intense than all regular season.

Detroit learned that they need more offensive players on the roster to pose a threat to the top NBA teams. Durant is arguably the best potential name they could acquire, especially after other superstars like Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been moved to other teams. Any elite scorers will be targeted by the Pistons, and Durant may be the greatest scorer ever.

Kevin Durant Is Likely Too Expensive

The trade discussions involved the Boston Celtics and Rockets both because Detroit needs some help to land a contract that big. Durant currently makes $43 million, so it takes a lot of work for both teams to get past the restrictions to match salary.

A three-team deal is likely needed, but Detroit lacks the talent that Houston would want in a straight trade without other teams involved. Ausar Thompson is the young talent that the Rockets would want, especially to team with his brother Amen.

The Pistons are not looking to move Ausar and hope to trade contracts they don’t value as much along with a few young talents to get a great scorer. Houston would want more talent back than that for Durant, so Detroit must find a third team or look at more modest names in their price range.