Pistons’ 6-Player Trade Proposal Lands Kevin Durant Next to Cade Cunningham

The future of Kevin Durant with the Houston Rockets isn’t certain despite joining the franchise last summer. The Rockets have yet to signal any sort of intent to move the veteran superstar, but the door to a move is not shut.

The Detroit Pistons could be a potential landing spot. The franchise is reportedly in search of a star addition. This is to inject some experience in a young core led by franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham.

In a proposed three-team trade, the Pistons would acquire Durant from Houston. The Rockets would get Tyler Herro from the Milwaukee Bucks, along with Detroit’s Paul Reed, Isaiah Joe and a 2027 first-round pick.

Milwaukee, in turn, would get Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II and Detroit’s 2029 first-round pick.

Durant’s last trade was a seven-team deal; this would be far from it, but it shows that he is no stranger to a serious move.

Pistons’ Hypothetical Trade to Pair Cade Cunningham With Kevin Durant

Durant, who turns 38 in September, is still a valuable veteran piece. He hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down and could contribute for at least two more seasons.

Durant’s deal is still significant, albeit just under a max. He signed a two-year, $90 million extension before joining Houston and it includes a player option for 2027-28.

To match salaries would require the Pistons moving four pieces in this framework. The Rockets and the Bucks would take a portion of Detroit’s outgoing salaries. Both franchises take on two Pistons players.

Milwaukee is moving a significant piece in Herro. The franchise is reportedly not eager to take on his huge salary post-Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If the Rockets eventually move on from Durant, they can take on Herro to remain competitive. This could help the franchise pivot toward a different long-term approach. A first-round playoff exit didn’t land well for the franchise because Durant’s addition was aimed at taking them deeper.

The Pistons started the offseason by working on their flexibility for deals like this. Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart were both relieved out of the cap as they moved elsewhere. Taking on Durant’s deal would push them to the luxury threshold with other looming extensions. However, they won’t be under any cap pressure with this trade.

Durant Would Help Build a Championship Core in Detroit

Adding Durant in the current Pistons setup would be a massive upgrade even on a short-term basis. Cunnigham is already on an MVP trajectory and enjoyed a strong 2025-26 season, leading the franchise to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and a conference semis in the postseason.

There is also another star in Jalen Duren, who can further help the Pistons have a solid core. If Detroit secures an extension for the rising center and adds Durant, it would be a loaded roster.

With Cunningham in the backcourt and Duren in the frontcourt and Durant orchestrating the wings, the Pistons can move from being a top team to legitimate contenders.

The 2025-26 campaign was more than impressive by Detroit standards, but building on that is usually the most difficult aspect of being a top franchise. A swing for Durant represents a major step towards that direction.