Pistons’ Proposed to Trade Duncan Robinson, 2 Others for 7-Time All-Star

Kawhi Leonard had a career-high season for the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the franchise is reportedly open to trading two-time NBA Finals MVP this offseason.

According to ESPN’s NBA insiders, the Clippers could listen to offers after holding on to Leonard for a long time.

“The Clippers said then — and maintain now — that they’d like to ‘win with Kawhi,’ and the two-time NBA Finals MVP is eligible for an extension this summer,” the report stated. “If the Clippers pivot, Leonard would become the second megastar — after Giannis Antetokounmpo — available in what could shape up to be a spicy offseason.”

There has always been a sense of caution in making a move for Leonard due to his health history. However, several franchises, including the Detroit Pistons, have him on their radar.

In a proposed trade, proposed three team trade, the Pistons get Leonard from the Clippers as well as a 2029 second-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies (via Portland)

The Clippers get Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, and Ronald Holland II from Detroit as well as a 2027 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick from Detroit, and a 2031 second-round pick from Memphis.

The Grizzlies, in turn, get Paul Reed from Detroit.

Does a Kawhi Leonard to Pistons Trade Work?

The Clippers are in the market because they will reportedly prefer getting returns on Leonard rather than giving an extension.

Leonard, 35, is in the final year of his contract with a salary of $50.3 million for 2026-27. His deal is a significant one, although enough to fit within Detroit’s flexible cap situation heading into the offseason. The Pistons sit well below the luxury tax limit and have already begun clearing space.

The Pistons and the Grizzlies have already done one deal with the movement of Isiah Stewart. This relationship could help ease any future dealing.

Moving some of its pieces could help Detroit absorb Leonard’s deal even as they look ahead to a possible max extension to Jalen Duren.

The Clippers are faced with few options outside of retaining Leonard. His stint in the franchise has not yielded any serious contention or a deep playoff run. Moving him now prevents the risk of him walking in 2027 unrestricted free agency and losing any future flexibility.

The Pistons would need to ensure the deal doesn’t thin their depth, but Robinson and LeVert’s contracts are manageable, and Holland, who is a relatively young piece, is a calculated cost for acquiring a superstar.

How Detroit Gains From Acquiring Leonard

Leonard remains one of the elite two-way contributors in the league. Having him alongside Cade Cunningham and Duren could give the Pistons the needed boost to retain their momentum from 2025-26.

The Pistons already have a good core but lack some edge needed in the postseason. Despite a solid regular season, the Pistons struggled to barely get past No. 10 Orlando Magic, and their journey ended in the second round.

“Given how poorly their playoff journey has gone thus far, the Pistons could be in consideration for a true co-star next to Cade Cunningham,” the report stated. “Leonard offers elite scoring and long-range shooting, and his two-way prowess means he’d even improve Detroit’s second-ranked defense.”

Adding Leonard to a 60-win roster could make them a legitimate contender. He is a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP on both occasions.

Leonard played 65 games this year — his second season in three years with over 60 appearances. Although he played 37 last year, any move for him will be betting that he has gone past his injury problems.