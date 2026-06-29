Pistons Proposed to Trade 1 Key Star and First Round Pick for Tyler Herro

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly keenly interested in acquiring Tyler Herro as they look to build on the momentum of a 60-win season.

Emerging as a top franchise in 2025-26 through Cade Cunningham, the Pistons are on the lookout for pieces to elevate the roster further.

According to Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, the Pistons are moving but are not there yet.

“Cade Cunningham is still riding a two-to-three-year breakout in which he’s become one of the best playmakers in the NBA, but the postseason exposed his Detroit Pistons for the lack of support they currently employ for Cunningham,” Bailey wrote.

Bailey revealed that the Pistons could explore a move for Herro as part of the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo trade from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat. The guard was part of the blockbuster trade and could be a great addition to the Pistons roster.

In a proposed framework, the Pistons send Caris LeVert and a 2029 first-round pick to the Bucks in exchange for Herro.

Milwaukee is reportedly focused on acquiring flexibility and future assets rather than taking on long-term salary commitments post-Antetokounmpo.

Pistons’ Chance to Trade for Tyler Herro

Herro isn’t a new name on the Pistons radar. The franchise was reportedly in the mix before the finalization of the Antetokounmpo trade. They had been monitoring the situation closely as a potential third team in any framework that could reroute Herro to Motown.

Now, Detroit will be faced with negotiating with Milwaukee instead of Miami. The good news is that the Bucks may be more interested in getting more draft assets than keeping Herro’s significant deal.

Herro is on an expiring deal and will earn $33 million for 2026-27, after which he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. He is extension-eligible, and the Bucks may not be ready to offer that.

For the Pistons, LeVert’s outgoing salary is not enough to accommodate Herro’s. The franchise will have to extend its cap space or package other pieces in a separate trade. The likes of Duncan Robinson, Paul Reed, Daniss Jenkins, and Marcus Sasser are tradable pieces. They already moved Isiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Moving pieces will be crucial for Detroit to add notable stars like Herro as it manages extensions and roster construction. Jalen Duren just had an All-NBA Third Team season in 2025-26, which makes him eligible for a lucrative extension — potentially in the range of five years and well over $200 million — which the Pistons are expected to prioritize.

Adding Herro’s possible extension deal, as well as already having Cunningham and Duren, will take the Pistons close to the luxury tax threshold. However, it won’t be doing anything different from what most big market and contending franchises do.

Herro’s Upside in a Pistons Move

Herro will be a decent fit to pair with Cunningham in Detroit’s backcourt, which can unlock significant offensive potential for the franchise.

Cunnigham had an MVP-caliber season, and the support cast was strong all through.

“Jalen Duren was All-NBA in 2025-26, and Ausar Thompson has the potential to get there at some point, but Detroit still needs more passing, ball-handling, and shooting in lineups with Cunningham,” Bailey added. “Herro can check all three of those boxes. Over the last five years, Herro has put up 21.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 threes, while shooting 38.4 percent from deep.”

Herro, 26, has a well-documented scoring record, and he could operate as a secondary playmaker, which would fit seamlessly in head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s system.

Compared to Robinson, who is Detroit’s starting shooting guard, Herro is an upgrade. He was also coincidentally Herro’s backup as they were longtime teammates in Miami up until last year.