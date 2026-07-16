Report: Pistons Make Firm Kevin Durant Trade Decision Amid Jalen Duren Drama

For the first time in years, the Detroit Pistons are facing a problem most burgeoning championship contenders hope to have: figuring out how aggressive they should be.

Detroit finally found its version of The Chosen One in Cade Cunningham. After years of losing, the Pistons turned things around in a major way last season, winning 60 games and proving they were no longer the same team that was the butt of all jokes not too long ago.

Perhaps the Pistons are now weighing whether they should speed up the process and bring in another star to help Cunningham lead the team back to contention. That is why the idea of Kevin Durant, the timeless 37-year-old, coming to Detroit was so intriguing.

Pistons Explored Kevin Durant Trade Before Backing Away

According to The Athletic, Detroit looked into the possibility of acquiring Durant this offseason. But the price to acquire Durant was reportedly too steep for Detroit’s front office.

“The Pistons were engaged in several discussions, but nothing came to fruition,” The Athletic reported. “Langdon has described Detroit as exploring every option, entering the offseason. According to sources, asking prices were too high, with certain star players on the market having the value of young talent, three first-round selections and multiple pick swaps. Whether it was Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or Trey Murphy III, the Pistons couldn’t rationalize jeopardizing their future to make a win-now move in a shortened window.”

A future Hall of Famer who can still score with the best of them, Durant’s 26 points per game would certainly boost the Pistons title hopes, that’s for sure. And with the Eastern Conference often labled “wide open,” at least exploring what it would take to land Durant was more than logical.

Although recent years strongly suggest otherwise, teams do not often get opportunities to add a player like Durant, especially when they already have a young star in Cunningham who very well might be a superstar sidekick away from blossoming into top MVP caliber status.

Jalen Duren Drama Makes Pistons’ Decision Even More Important

The Durant decision also comes at a time when Detroit still has an important internal decision to make on Duren, who continues to dangle in unrestricted free agency.

The 22-year-old’s future with the organization remains uncertain after frustrations reportedly grew between the two sides during contract negotiations. Duren is a clear cornerstone of Detroit’s future after an All-NBA season, but with Duren reportedly looking to leave the Pistons, suddenly the franchise is at risk of going from adding a championship piece to losing one.

Detroit have already lost some key pieces this offseason, including Tobias Harris to the San Antonio Spurs and rotation players Isaiah Stewart and Caris LeVert in trades. If they also moved significant assets for Durant and then lost Duren, the roster could have looked much different than the one that won 60 games.

For now, the Pistons are choosing to believe in what they already have. (And hope Duren stays put.)