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Report: Pistons Make Firm Kevin Durant Trade Decision Amid Jalen Duren Drama

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 10: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Toyota Center on April 10, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

For the first time in years, the Detroit Pistons are facing a problem most burgeoning championship contenders hope to have: figuring out how aggressive they should be.

Detroit finally found its version of The Chosen One in Cade Cunningham. After years of losing, the Pistons turned things around in a major way last season, winning 60 games and proving they were no longer the same team that was the butt of all jokes not too long ago.

Perhaps the Pistons are now weighing whether they should speed up the process and bring in another star to help Cunningham lead the team back to contention. That is why the idea of Kevin Durant, the timeless 37-year-old, coming to Detroit was so intriguing.

Pistons Explored Kevin Durant Trade Before Backing Away

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 07: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 07, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Detroit looked into the possibility of acquiring Durant this offseason. But the price to acquire Durant was reportedly too steep for Detroit’s front office.

“The Pistons were engaged in several discussions, but nothing came to fruition,” The Athletic reported. “Langdon has described Detroit as exploring every option, entering the offseason. According to sources, asking prices were too high, with certain star players on the market having the value of young talent, three first-round selections and multiple pick swaps. Whether it was Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or Trey Murphy III, the Pistons couldn’t rationalize jeopardizing their future to make a win-now move in a shortened window.”

A future Hall of Famer who can still score with the best of them, Durant’s 26 points per game would certainly boost the Pistons title hopes, that’s for sure. And with the Eastern Conference often labled “wide open,” at least exploring what it would take to land Durant was more than logical.

Although recent years strongly suggest otherwise, teams do not often get opportunities to add a player like Durant, especially when they already have a young star in Cunningham who very well might be a superstar sidekick away from blossoming into top MVP caliber status.

Jalen Duren Drama Makes Pistons’ Decision Even More Important

GettyORLANDO, FL – APRIL 25: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket while being defended by Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic during the first half of game three of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs at the Kia Center on April 25, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Pistons 113 to 105. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Durant decision also comes at a time when Detroit still has an important internal decision to make on Duren, who continues to dangle in unrestricted free agency.

The 22-year-old’s future with the organization remains uncertain after frustrations reportedly grew between the two sides during contract negotiations. Duren is a clear cornerstone of Detroit’s future after an All-NBA season, but with Duren reportedly looking to leave the Pistons, suddenly the franchise is at risk of going from adding a championship piece to losing one. 

Detroit have already lost some key pieces this offseason, including Tobias Harris to the San Antonio Spurs and rotation players Isaiah Stewart and Caris LeVert in trades. If they also moved significant assets for Durant and then lost Duren, the roster could have looked much different than the one that won 60 games.

For now, the Pistons are choosing to believe in what they already have. (And hope Duren stays put.)

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Report: Pistons Make Firm Kevin Durant Trade Decision Amid Jalen Duren Drama

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