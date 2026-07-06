Report: Pistons Receive Good News on Kevin Durant Trade After Insider Update

Another summer, more Kevin Durant trade speculation. This time, insert the star-hungry Detroit Pistons, who are looking to take the next step after a 60-win regular season.

Outside of retaining sharpshooting wingman Kevin Huerter — who inked a three-year deal worth $27 million last week — the Pistons have been on shaky ground to start this offseason. The biggest hit the franchise has taken this summer is losing Tobias Harris to the rapidly rising San Antonio Spurs, who are fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals.

Durant, 37, remains an elite scorer with excellent production despite his advancing age. With the Pistons in need of some offensive help around the blossoming Cade Cunningham, Durant has reportedly emerged as a trade target the Pistons are mulling.

Pistons Receive Update on Kevin Durant as Trade Speculation Intensifies

Looking to take the next step as a burgeoning Eastern Conference powerhouse, the Pistons see Durant as a viable trade option. According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Detroit remains active in attempting to land Durant from the Houston Rockets.

“There were talks about a Kevin Durant trade involving Jaylen Brown and Alperen Sengun,” Siegel said, referring to a failed three-team trade that would’ve sent Durant to Detroit earlier this offseason. “The early framework of this trade was Kevin Durant would’ve gone to the Detroit Pistons, who still remain a team that is interested in Kevin Durant. He has interest in playing with Cade Cunningham; that is very real.”

It is unclear what stopped a three-team trade between the Celtics, Rockets and Pistons earlier this offseason. Siegel reports the trade concept was initiated by the Rockets, who were interested in acquiring Brown — who was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers in a stunning blockbuster last week — and prepared to send Durant to Detroit.

Although that transaction fizzled, the Pistons remain firmly interested in Durant.

“And we need to keep it in the back of our minds that Detroit is very much involved here in terms of Kevin Durant,” Siegel expressed.

Detroit Seeking Title-Worthy Roster in Durant Pursuit

Durant’s value has waned some — or a lot — in the eyes of many NBA fans after his last few stints ended in turmoil. If Durant is traded again this offseason, the same will get said about his one season in Houston.

Ever since leaving the Golden State Warriors in 2019, Durant has struggled to replicate anywhere close to the same team success. What’s worse is that he has often been the focal point of internal team drama, with the most recent example being Durant’s alleged burner social media accounts that were discovered during last season’s All-Star break.

On the court, however, Durant remains a constant. He may be a step or two past his prime, but he is still registering elite numbers and is showing he has what it takes to be the second option on a team with strong title aspirations.

If the Pistons landed Durant, they would finally have a legitimate second star to take the scoring load off Cunningham, the ascending superstar who was in the MVP race for much of last season.

The Pistons might ramp up their pursuit of Durant, especially knowing how unpredictable the Eastern Conference playoff race can be every year.