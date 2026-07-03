Report: Pistons Targeting 26-Year-Old 22 PPG Guard to Join Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons could be one of the aggressive teams in pursuit of a significant trade splash this offseason. Following a strong season, the franchise is on a path to ensure that it wasn’t a one-off season.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Pistons could key in on a star generating serious interest from all over.

“Following the blockbuster Jaylen Brown trade, there are those within league circles wondering if New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III will be the next big trade domino to fall,” Scotto wrote. “Before this past trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Lakers called to express interest in trading for Murphy, as previously reported by HoopsHype.”

Several of these franchises have already gotten some additions, which leaves the Pistons in a small pool of contenders for the 26-year-old forward.

The Pistons’ interest in Murphy may turn genuine in the coming days or weeks due to the franchise having cleared cap space and assets through recent moves.

Pistons’ Move for Murphy Receives Major Boost

Detroit started its offseason plans by focusing on outgoings. The departures of Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart have cleared some notable space in the cap, but also roster space that needs filling. Harris signed a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs in free agency, leaving a void in Detroit’s forward rotation.

Murphy is on a four-year $112 million extension and his deal is through 2028-29. His deal can fit well into the Pistons’ cap space, even with a looming extension in plans for young center Jalen Duren.

The Pelicans are reportedly open to moving Murphy, but will do that with good returns. They will demand pieces as well as first-round picks for their wing.

“The Pistons have consistently circled the wagons on Murphy in trade talks, but felt the price was too high,” Scotto added. “With the asking price dropping from the equivalent of four to three first-round picks in any Murphy trade talks recently, will Detroit have more of an appetite to make a trade following the loss of Tobias Harris in free agency?”

The Pistons have a good number of future first-round picks, which shouldn’t be a problem for them in making a deal. Players like Duncan Robinson and Carris LeVert are seen as potential chips for the Pistons to trade.

Why Detroit Needs Murphy

At 6-foot-8, Murphy is an athletic and versatile wing option to have. With Cade Cunningham running the show, the Pistons could add another scoring and spacing option to the fold.

Murphy’s scoring has taken a major leap in the past two seasons and he could take a portion of the offensive as well as defensive load off the shoulders of Cunningham and Duren, respectively.

Murphy represents the type of co-star who can elevate the offense without demanding the ball constantly. Harris was a good veteran presence in the wings, but Murphy could well be an upgrade and a more long-term fit for Detroit as he is approaching his prime.