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Report: Pistons Targeting 26-Year-Old 22 PPG Guard to Join Cade Cunningham

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 12: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons while playing the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena on March 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons could be one of the aggressive teams in pursuit of a significant trade splash this offseason. Following a strong season, the franchise is on a path to ensure that it wasn’t a one-off season.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Pistons could key in on a star generating serious interest from all over.

“Following the blockbuster Jaylen Brown trade, there are those within league circles wondering if New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III will be the next big trade domino to fall,” Scotto wrote. “Before this past trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Lakers called to express interest in trading for Murphy, as previously reported by HoopsHype.”

Several of these franchises have already gotten some additions, which leaves the Pistons in a small pool of contenders for the 26-year-old forward.

The Pistons’ interest in Murphy may turn genuine in the coming days or weeks due to the franchise having cleared cap space and assets through recent moves.

Pistons’ Move for Murphy Receives Major Boost

New Orleans Pelicans v Melbourne United

GettyMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 03: Trey Murphy III of the Pelicans shoots a free throw during the NBAxNBL match between Melbourne United and New Orleans Pelicans at Rod Laver Arena on October 03, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Detroit started its offseason plans by focusing on outgoings. The departures of Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart have cleared some notable space in the cap, but also roster space that needs filling. Harris signed a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs in free agency, leaving a void in Detroit’s forward rotation.

Murphy is on a four-year $112 million extension and his deal is through 2028-29. His deal can fit well into the Pistons’ cap space, even with a looming extension in plans for young center Jalen Duren

The Pelicans are reportedly open to moving Murphy, but will do that with good returns. They will demand pieces as well as first-round picks for their wing.

“The Pistons have consistently circled the wagons on Murphy in trade talks, but felt the price was too high,” Scotto added. “With the asking price dropping from the equivalent of four to three first-round picks in any Murphy trade talks recently, will Detroit have more of an appetite to make a trade following the loss of Tobias Harris in free agency?”

The Pistons have a good number of future first-round picks, which shouldn’t be a problem for them in making a deal. Players like Duncan Robinson and Carris LeVert are seen as potential chips for the Pistons to trade.

Why Detroit Needs Murphy

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III during an NBA game amid continued trade speculation involving the Los Angeles Lakers.

GettyThe Pistons have previously expressed interest in Trey Murphy III, but a new insider report suggests New Orleans has set a trade price that may be difficult for teams to meet.

At 6-foot-8, Murphy is an athletic and versatile wing option to have. With Cade Cunningham running the show, the Pistons could add another scoring and spacing option to the fold. 

Murphy’s scoring has taken a major leap in the past two seasons and he could take a portion of the offensive as well as defensive load off the shoulders of Cunningham and Duren, respectively.

Murphy represents the type of co-star who can elevate the offense without demanding the ball constantly. Harris was a good veteran presence in the wings, but Murphy could well be an upgrade and a more long-term fit for Detroit as he is approaching his prime.  

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Report: Pistons Targeting 26-Year-Old 22 PPG Guard to Join Cade Cunningham

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