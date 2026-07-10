Report: Pistons Targeting Trade for 9x All-Star Guard to Join Cade Cunningham

While rival Eastern Conference teams send their individual recruiting pitches to LeBron James, who remains a free agent, the Detroit Pistons are exploring ways to continue building around blossoming superstar point guard Cade Cunningham.

For some Pistons fans, the 2026 offseason has been underwhelming, particularly because the franchise has yet to land that coveted second star behind Cunningham. Detroit lost Caris LeVert, Marcus Sasser and Isaiah Stewart in trades, Tobias Harris in free agency and Jalen Duren continues to dangle as a restricted free agent. So when will the team make a major move?

One player who has been closely linked to the Pistons in recent months is former All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. Could Irving be the player who helps the Pistons get over the playoff hump?

Pistons Have Eyes on a Kyrie Irving-Cade Cunningham Pairing, Insider Says

The Pistons may need to add a star for the basketball world to put it in the same category as the NBA champion New York Knicks. If Irving lands in Detroit, the Pistons would generate some major buzz as a new Eastern Conference juggernaut. According to NBA insider Brandon Robinson, the Detroit front office views Irving as a desirable trade target.

“According to league sources,” Robinson reported on his website, “the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets remain intensely interested in acquiring the mercurial guard. Detroit, in particular, views Irving as the ultimate veteran culture-shifter for their developing backcourt, while Houston possesses the asset flexibility to make a highly competitive run.”

After two straight second round or earlier playoff exits for the Pistons, many have called for the franchise to make a move to pair Cunningham with a legitimate star. Although Irving is in his mid-30s and coming off an ACL injury, his status remains of superstar and a player who can be a driving force on a championship-caliber team.

Needing ball-handling support and offense outside of Cunningham, Irving could cleanly slot in next to Cunningham and deliver 20-25 points per game on a team that already features an elite defense. Adding Irving could be the way to go, if Detroit can put together a trade package the Dallas Mavericks would accept.

Pistons Recent Moves Could Mean Something; What Would it Take to Land Irving?

Although the Pistons haven’t added a star this offseason, they have made some roster moves that could pave the way for a major transaction.

By trading Stewart, LeVert and Sasser, the Pistons cleared substantial active salary. Other moves, like bringing in Gary Harris and Taurean piece, both of whom are on small deals, helped generate even more financial flexibility. Detroit’s front office maneuvering has engineered a full midlevel trade exception and has put the franchise nearly $50 million below the luxury tax.

All that fancy talk means the Pistons possess the power to sign Duren to a max contract; however the franchise reportedly intends to limit Duren’s average annual value to no more than $35 million.

Does that mean the Pistons are putting some cash aside to acquire a big-name star?

There is still plenty of time for the Pistons to make a blockbuster trade. Once Duren is brought back on a new contract, the front office may look to the trade market next.