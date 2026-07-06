Pistons Receive Update on Trey Murphy Trade Price After Major Insider Report

From recent indications, the Detroit Pistons are interested in making a major move following a 60-win regular season.

The Pistons trumped all expectations last season and continued their remarkable turnaround after securing one of the worst records in NBA history just three seasons earlier. With point guard Cade Cunningham blossoming into superstardom, the Detroit front office finds itself at a crucial point in building out the roster around the face of the franchise.

As the rumor mill continues to percolate, the Pistons and Trey Murphy of the New Orleans Pelicans continue to be the subject of heavy speculation, especially after Detroit lost forward Tobias Harris to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this offseason.

Pistons Receive Another Trey Murphy Update as Speculation Persists

Murphy, 26, has been in trade rumors for multiple years. According to an earlier report, the Pistons are among several teams interested in making a move for the Pelicans star. As Pelicans reporter Shamit Dua reports, New Orleans intends to retain Murphy unless an offer is too good to pass up.

“On the Trey Murphy front, I’m told that while the Pelicans are fielding a steady stream of inbound calls, they have made it clear they’ll only listen if they are blown away. Pelicans are content to keep Murphy and are not actively shopping him,” Dua reported on X, formerly Twitter.

For many teams interested in acquiring Murphy, this likely closes the door on a trade. But for the Pistons, who possess both the player and draft assets for a blockbuster trade, Murphy might still be a reasonable target.

Detroit’s goal remains the same: get Cunningham some help. The franchise has the base of a rising championship contender with a superstar guard and an elite defense, but the need for more offense is glaring.

What Might Detroit Have to Surrender to Acquire Murphy?

The Pistons may have the pieces to land Murphy in a trade, but completing a deal might require them to gut a chunk of their depth.

Is Murphy worth the price of multiple key rotational pieces and future draft picks? That’s definitely a debate. Unless Detroit views Murphy as a long-term fortune-changing piece, trade negotiations between the Pistons and Pelicans would likely take a while.

The reason why Murphy is often the centerpiece of trade discussions is because of his perceived superstar potential and his relatively young age. The 2021 draft prospect has been an elite scorer and shot-generator since he’s entered the league — but he’s been doing it on a poor team. (The Pelicans won just 26 games last season.)

There’s the feeling that Murphy could thrive on a title contender if given a featured role. That’s where the Pistons emerge as a strong suitor for Murphy. Needing wing help, Murphy would cleanly slot in as the starting shooting guard or small forward and receive plentiful playmaking opportunities.

So will the Pistons take a chance? The growing feeling is that the franchise will take a swing on a big move this offseason.

Maybe that player is Murphy.