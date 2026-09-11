Detroit Pistons Trade Pitch Pairs Jalen Green With Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons still need a secondary option on offense behind Cade Cunningham.

Following Tobias Harris‘ departure in free agency, the Pistons added John Collins and Isaiah Joe.

One player they could take a look at before the trade deadline is Jalen Green of the Phoenix Suns.

Trade Pitch Sends Jalen Green to Detroit

According to Heavy Sports’ Sean Devaney, Jalen Green is the likeliest trade candidate for the Phoenix Suns this season.

Green is coming off an injury-riddled campaign, and the Suns still performed better than anticipated.

Here’s a hypothetical trade idea that pairs Green with Cade Cunningham in Detroit:

Pistons receive: Jalen Green

Suns receive: Duncan Robinson, Ronald Holland II and a 2028 first-round pick

Why The Pistons Do It

Aside from signing Jalen Duren to an extension, the Detroit Pistons need a secondary option behind Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons quickly found out in the playoffs that Cunningham can’t carry the team on his own. They barely escaped the first round against the Orlando Magic and couldn’t beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games.

Jalen Green has shown flashes of his potential since getting drafted second overall in 2021 behind Cunningham. Green looked like a star in the Suns’ play-in campaign against the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.

If Green can be like that player in Detroit, he would give the Pistons a huge boost on offense.

Parting ways with Duncan Robinson won’t hurt since they acquired Isaiah Joe. The same can be said with Ronald Holland II following the arrival of Taurean Prince and Gary Harris.

But if Ausar Thompson can somehow improve his offense, maybe the Pistons won’t need to make a trade after all.

Why The Suns Do It

The Phoenix Suns made the playoffs last season despite getting just 32 games from Jalen Green last season.

Devin Booker was back to his best, while Dillon Brooks and Collin Gillespie had the best years of their careers.

While Green is still a very good offensive option, the Suns might be better off with a Gillespie-Booker backcourt.

Brooks thrived as the second option, and he gets to play his natural position at small forward with the arrival of Miles Bridges.

The 2028 first-round pick is the ultimate prize from Detroit, especially with how thin the Suns’ asset vault is.

Duncan Robinson replaces Grayson Allen‘s 3-point shooting, while Ronald Holland II gets to have a chance to develop into an even better perimeter defender. Holland slides perfectly into Royce O’Neale‘s role off the bench.

The problem with this trade for the Suns is that they have to slash their roster size and waive one player on a standard contract before the start of the season.