Detroit Pistons Trade Pitch Lands Trey Murphy III to Pair With Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons have been fairly active this offseason, but they are yet to address the need for a second option to Cade Cunningham.

Tobias Harris left in free agency, while Jalen Duren‘s offense was exposed in the playoffs. Ausar Thompson is working with Cunningham this offseason but as a secondary playmaker, not a secondary shot creator.

One player that the Pistons could target before or during the season is New Orleans Pelicans star Trey Murphy III.

Trey Murphy III’s Trade Value

According to Heavy Sports’ Sean Devaney, Trey Murphy III remains coveted in the trade market, but the New Orleans Pelicans have not been serious about moving him.

The Pelicans are reportedly asking for four first-round picks, which was what the Memphis Grizzlies got from the Orlando Magic in the Desmond Bane trade.

Here’s what a Western Conference executive told Devaney:

“I think they’d still hold firm on three first-rounders for him. They look at the return for Mikal Bridges (five first-rounders) and Bane and they see Murphy in the same category. But those deals, teams are not going to want to do those going forward. So, a good young rotation player and two first-rounders is probably where you land.”

Murphy has developed into a two-way player for the Pelicans. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season. He is also signed to a team-friendly deal of around $28 million per season for the next three years.

Pistons Trade Idea to Acquire Trey Murphy III

Based on what the West executive told Sean Devaney, here’s a possible trade package the Detroit Pistons could offer to the New Orleans Pelicans for Trey Murphy III.

Pistons receive: Trey Murphy III

Pelicans receive: Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II and two future first-round picks (2028 and 2030)

Murphy solves the second option problem for the Pistons since he’s capable of playing shooting guard alongside Cade Cunningham. He gives Detroit an additional boost on both sides of the ball.

Him, Cunningham and Ausar Thompson on the perimeter would be a nightmare defensive matchup for any team.

On the other hand, Robinson helps the Pelicans’ lack of shooting. He’s a career 43.7% shooter from 3-point range and was coming off a career-best 45.6% last season.

Holland is a very good defender, replacing what Murphy was providing in New Orleans on that end. He also gives the Pelicans an alternative if they want to trade Herb Jones, who has also been linked to multiple teams over the past year.

The Pelicans recently signed Bennedict Mathurin, who will provide plenty of scoring alongside Zion Williamson, Jeremiah Fears and Dejounte Murray.

As for the two first-round picks, it’s for the Pelicans’ future if they plan another rebuild. Maybe the Pistons can add another second-rounder pick to sweeten the deal.