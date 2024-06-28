Andrew Wiggins to Miss 2024 Olympics Due to Warriors Playing ‘Hardball’: Report

For many, representing your country in the Olympics is more important than playing in any professional league. Unfortunately, for Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, he won’t even have the chance to play for Team Canada in the 2024 Olympics.

Doug Smith of The Star reported that “Andrew Wiggins out of Canadian Olympic picture, according to a source. Golden State Warriors playing hardball with veteran they are looking to move. ”

The Warriors / Wiggins Issue

The official reason the Warriors are keeping Wiggins from playing for Team Canada (according to John Hollinger) is likely due to a medical issue. According to The Ringer’s Logan Murdock, Wiggins is being “aggressively dangled in trade talks.” The worst-case scenario for the Warriors would be for Wiggins to play in the Olympics and then have an injury that would make him virtually untradeable.

Wiggins is in the midst of a 4-year, $109 million contract he signed back in 2023, with a $26.2 million salary in 2024-25 and a player option in 2026-27. It’s not so much that the former No. 1 overall pick isn’t worth the salary, but more that his role has been somewhat undefined and the Warriors want to add a piece that better fits their needs.

This isn’t a new phenomenon, as Wiggins has struggled to blend in since joining the Warriors back in 2019-20. Since then, his scoring has dipped every year, down to his 2023-24 average of just 13.2 per game. Still, at just 29 years old, Wiggins has a lot of valuable basketball left to play and would be a great addition to teams looking for a two-way wing.

One has to wonder how the Warriors stance will affect the relationship with Wiggins moving forward. Taking away the opportunity to represent his country isn’t on the level of not wanting him to play in pick-up games or a celebrity game.

As the Warriors chase Paul George and try to hold onto Klay Thompson, it will be interesting to see if Chris Paul and Wiggins can be paired in a trade. Either way, the Warriors will look considerably different at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Team Canada’s Chances

Obviously, it’s a huge blow to lose Wiggins for the Olympics, especially considering the squandering of momentum that was gained by winning a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Canadian team’s training camp roster boasts 12 current NBA players, including Jamal Murray, Lu Dort and Dillon Brooks. They’ve also included the 2024 NBA Draft’s No. 9 overall pick Zach Edey.

If there’s a optimistic reaction to Wiggins missing out, it’s that the Canadian team is built to be good for a few Olympic cycles. Bennedict Mathurin and Shaedon Sharpe are two players who have been earmarked for growth within the Canadian basketball ecosystem. General Manager Rowan Barrett told the media (as reported by Esfandiar Baraheni on Forbes.com):

“They’re coming in to learn and to grow,” Barrett said about Sharpe and Mathurin. “We believe they can do some great things with Canada down the line. They’re chomping at the bit. We cannot simply stand pat. We must be on the cutting edge and continue chasing podiums.”

‘’I firmly believe that we have a player pool and pipeline that stocks us out to the 2032 Olympics and beyond,’’ Barrett continued. ‘“We are ready.’’