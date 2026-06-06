3-For-1 Trade Idea Pairs 10-Time All-Star With Steph Curry

With less than a month remaining until the 2026 NBA Draft, the trade market is heating up as teams seek to exchange draft capital for established talent.

Eager to maximize Steph Curry‘s final years of productivity, the Golden State Warriors have reportedly been one of the most active teams in trade discussions.

Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft that features the Warriors making a splash move for 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis.

In the blockbuster trade proposal, the Warriors would offer Jimmy Butler, the 11th overall pick and a 2030 first-round pick swap in exchange for Davis.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report explained why the Warriors may be enticed to target Davis over Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“The Warriors seemingly don’t have the stomach to place an all-in wager on Giannis Antetokounmpo—which, frankly, might not be enough to get him, anyway—but how about a half-in gamble on Davis? They need the kind of size, strength and interior protection he’d provide. Plus, he might be the perfect recruiter to grant their LeBron James wish in free agency.”

Buckley noted that the deal wouldn’t make the franchise more youthful, but could increase their championship odds.

“A core featuring Davis, James, Steph Curry and Draymond Green would be ancient and riddled with availability risks, but it feels like that description will fit the Dubs regardless who they add to this roster. If they could just get everyone to the finish line, though, they’d be a terrifying playoff matchup or even a shadow contender for the crown.”

Anthony Davis to Golden State Trade Idea

Here’s the proposed trade between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards ideated by Zach Buckley.

Warriors receive: Anthony Davis

Wizards receive: Jimmy Butler, No. 11 pick, 2030 first-round pick swap

On paper, the deal could be advantageous to both teams.

For the Wizards, they gain an additional lottery pick to help replenish their talent-anemic roster. Plus, in Jimmy Butler, the team would land an ideal mentor to projected No. 1 pick AJ Dybansta.

AJ Dybansta projects as a two-way star with similar measurables and skills to Butler. With the five-time All-NBA selection showing him the ropes, Dybansta could blossom into a franchise player in Washington.

From the Warriors’ perspective, acquiring Davis would provide a massive frontcourt upgrade. Furthermore, with the team taking a clear win-now stance, adding another All-Star with a championship pedigree only bolsters their odds.

Davis would provide a lethal pick-and-pop partner to Steph Curry. Frankly, Davis would be the best big man to ever play alongside the legendary sharpshooter.

Plus, as Buckley pointed out, Davis could be an additional incentive for LeBron James to join Golden State.

James and Davis were teammates for nearly six seasons in Los Angeles. The duo won a championship together in 2020, albeit during a pandemic-affected season.