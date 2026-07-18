Ayesha Curry Sends 6-Word Message to Steph Curry After ESPYs Win

At the 2026 ESPY Awards, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors was honored for his work on his Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

Curry received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. He was the fourth NBA player to get it after Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday. He was with his wife Ayesha Curry during the ceremony held at David H. Koch Theater in New York City on July 15.

In a post on Instagram, Ayesha shared a six-word message to Steph following his ESPYs win.

“So proud of my baby, always,” Ayesha wrote.

Steph established Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation with Ayesha in July 2019. They have been helping young people in the city of Oakland through multiple programs, including giving them access to healthy meals, education and recreation.

It won’t be the first philanthropic award that Steph will receive this month. He and Ayesha are set to get honored at the third annual Social Impact Summit hosted by The Hollywood Reporter next week, as per People Magazine.

The couple are two of the four people named Philanthropists of the Year, along with singer John Mayer and actor Michael J. Fox.

Steph Curry’s Message After Winning The Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

After getting presented with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award by Lindsey Vonn, Steph Curry delivered a powerful message to the crowd inside the David H. Koch Theater.

“I’m standing here knowing that this recognition is not really about me,” Curry said. “It’s about what happens when a community shows up for its kids. And Oakland is our adopted hometown, where I spent the first 10 years with the Warriors, where we won our first three championships and where Ayesha and I grew up as adults in so many ways. “And this city, it wrapped its arms around us from the very beginning. This is how we continue to give back. And when you invest in a child, you’re investing in everything that’s possible for their future. And we want to be able to make sure that every kid has the help it needs to thrive and to have the best childhood possible. And that’s something that’s priceless.”

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Curry also tackled the impact Muhammad Ali has had on many athletes who became humanitarians and philanthropists. It was an honor for him to get recognized for his work in the community, especially in Oakland.

Steph Curry This Offseason

After the Golden State Warriors missed the playoffs, Steph Curry focused on getting healthier this summer. Curry struggled with a knee injury that cost him to miss 27 straight games.

The four-time NBA champion was healthy enough to participate in last week’s 2026 American Century Championship golf tournament. He finished third behind champion Mardy Fish and second-placer Joe Pavelski.

Curry even made a pitch to LeBron James, whom the Warriors are trying to recruit in free agency. His extension has also been a hot topic in the Bay Area, with one year left on his current contract.