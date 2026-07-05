Ayesha Curry Spills Steph Curry’s Simple Beauty Secret Amid Her Product Launch

One of the sports world’s biggest power couples is Steph and Ayesha Curry.

The Golden State Warriors superstar is still among the best players in the NBA despite his injury-filled campaign last season.

Ayesha has carved out a career in entertainment as an actress and a celebrity chef. She’s also turned into an entrepreneur, with her Sweet July skincare line.

Ayesha Curry Shares Steph Curry’s Beauty Secret

In an interview with Skyler Caruso of People.com, Ayesha Curry discussed the launch of Sweet July’s latest product, The Pineapple Punch Hydrating Face Mask. It’s a single-use, two-piece yellow hydrogel mask that helps in hydration and has soothing properties.

Ayesha also revealed that Steph Curry uses Sweet July products, specifically their Lip Treatment. She described her husband as a “guy’s guy,” but he loves their product and has been very supportive of her venture.

“He’s a guy’s guy in that sense, he doesn’t do much,” Ayesha said. “But he does love our Lip Treatment! We were in the car the other day and he whipped it out. I didn’t realize what he was doing, and I realized he was making an ad without making an ad. He was like, ‘You don’t need me to influence for your lip treatment?’ I was like, ‘Yes, I do, but not right now.’ So he loves it, and he’s super supportive of all of the things.”

The supermom added that she has started helping their two daughters, Riley and Ryan, learn about self-care and how important it is to have a routine.

Steph and Ayesha also have two sons, Canon and Caius.

Ayesha and Steph Curry to Open 3 Restaurants in Charlotte

The Curry Family’s business acumen continues to grow with their latest announcement in late May.

In an exclusive piece from Heidi Finley of The Charlotte Observer, Ayesha and Steph Curry are opening three restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be at The Ritz-Carlton, and one is set to open this month and the two others during the winter months.

Sweet July Cafe is part of Ayesha’s Sweet July company. It’s a lifestyle-forward cafe and the first one outside of California. The first one opened in Oakland before moving to Santa Monica.

Bourbon Steak is a steakhouse founded by Michael Mina and The MINA Group, who have connections with Ayesha and Steph.

The Eighth Rule is set to be a cocktail lounge for social dining. It’s the pet project for Steph, who launched Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey back in May 2023.

Steph and Ayesha also ventured into the entertainment business, launching Unanimous Media in 2018. They even co-produced The Lost Boys: A New Musical on Broadway.